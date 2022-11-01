Guns Down, Hands Up Pro-Am Boxing Show Saturday, November 12, 2022, Denounces Gun Violence, Brings Awareness
A community summit will be held on November 12, 2022, to educate and inform the communityWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 12, 2022, That's A Plug presents the Guns Down, Hands Up Pro-Am Boxing Show at Whitfield Entertainment Group, 1235 "W" N.E., Washington, D.C. Amateur boxing will start at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. This event is a great opportunity to see some of the best up-and-coming boxers compete against each other and support change in our community.
This event has a purpose beyond boxing entertainment. "We are putting on this fight for a cause. To denounce gun violence and bring awareness to mental health, financial literacy and emotional intelligence," said organizer Coach Ulysses Cooper.
Though the details may differ, every mass shooting has one common denominator: guns. In the wake of these tragedies, gun control is always debated. Some argue that stricter gun laws would make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase firearms. In contrast, others believe that tighter regulations would make it more difficult for criminals to obtain guns. However, there is one thing that both sides can agree on: something needs to be done to reduce gun violence in America.
One way to help reduce gun violence is to bring awareness to other issues that are often connected. Mental health, financial literacy and emotional intelligence are all important factors contributing to someone's decision to commit violence. By increasing awareness of these issues, we can help better understand what leads someone to commit such a heinous act. Additionally, by providing resources and support for those struggling with mental health issues, the community can help prevent them from slipping through the cracks and ending up in a position where they might be tempted to use a gun.
"Ultimately, we must do whatever we can to reduce gun violence in America. That means looking at all the factors contributing to it and working together to find solutions," Coach Cooper said. "We need to have tough conversations and make tough decisions. But we can make a difference if we're willing to fight."
On Thursday, November 10, at 9 p.m., the weekend begins with a free press conference at The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse. Located at 1356 Okie St. N.W. in Washington, D.C., the press conference is open to the public and will feature a variety of topics related to the weekend's events. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive information about the aim of this boxing event.
Weigh-ins will also be free and open to the public on Friday, November 11, at Whitfield Entertainment Group, 1235 "W" N.E., Washington, D.C., at 4:30 p.m.
The community summit, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, brings together government officials, businesses, community organizations, and law enforcement to discuss alternatives to gun violence. Workshops will be held, providing attendees with practical tools and advice for credit building, real estate made simple, emotional intelligence, and social justice role play, followed by a social justice panel. USA Boxing will host both for youth 8-20 years old.
The main event begins with amateur boxing at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 12, at Whitfield Entertainment Group. The event will conclude around midnight.
Pro bouts include:
Tyquan Johnson (Maryland) VS Ahmond Oates (Missouri)
Duane Thompson II (Maryland) VS Jonathan Grimes (Maryland)
Jamal Johnson (Maryland) VS Joseph Figueroa (New Jersey)
Damion Scott (Maryland) VS Quamayne Johnson (North Carolina)
La'Vay Lawrence (Maryland) VS TBA
Chamar Flowers (Maryland) VS TBA
Aaron Thorne III (Maryland) VS TBA
The fight card and order of bouts are subject to change.
To register for the community summit, visit Eventbrite. To purchase tickets for the boxing event, visit buyticketsforgunsdownhandsup.com
About That's A Plug
That’s A Plug, Inc. is a 501C 3 Nonprofit Organization that serves Washington, D.C.’s at-risk youth. The organization’s mission is threefold: to introduce the youth to boxing and its many benefits, to provide them with a healthy outlet for expression, and to equip them with the tools they need to positively impact their communities. That’s A Plug achieves this through a variety of programs and initiatives, including boxing classes, financial literacy seminars, and emotional intelligence training. The organization’s holistic approach to development has yielded positive results, and it is making a difference in the lives of the city’s most vulnerable population.
About Gund Down, Hands Up
Guns Down, Hands Up (GDHU), a violence intervention and social-emotional learning-based hybrid program, was founded by Jerrell Brown. Motivated by personal experience, Brown has dedicated himself to creating a safe space for young people to explore their emotions, develop financial literacy skills, and learn about the sport of boxing and its health benefits. Over the years, GDHU has grown into a successful program with a proven track record of reducing violence and helping young people build productive futures. Today, GDHU offers a comprehensive suite of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, financial literacy courses, boxing instruction and fitness. With GDHU's wraparound approach, Brown is helping to create positive change in his community and beyond.
