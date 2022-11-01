COPEL - Communication Received from the Controlling Shareholder
CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on this date, from the State of Paraná, the Company's controlling shareholder, Official Letter No. 3068/ 22, transcribed below:
“Dear Sir,
Regarding the questioning presented on October 24, 2022, about the possible knowledge by the State of Paraná, as the controlling shareholder of COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL ("Copel" or "Company"), of information that should be disclosed to the market concerning Copel, I inform you that, on that date, there was no material fact or information not disclosed to the market that could justify the atypical fluctuation in the price of Copel's securities.
However, I would like to inform you that today, October 31, 2022, the State Companies Control Council – CCEE, through Electronic File Number 19.665.765-7, was requested to provide technical information in order to subsidize a model for a potential capital market transaction whereby the investment of the State of Paraná in Copel is optimized, preserving the State's relevant shareholding in the Company.
The adoption of any model, depending on the studies to be carried out for this purpose, will be subject to certain approvals, in accordance with the law and applicable regulations.
As a result, measures are required to properly communicate the content of this official letter to the Company's internal governance bodies, and consequent disclosure to the market, pursuant to the applicable legislation.
Sincerely,
LUCIANO BORGES DOS SANTOS
Acting Chief of Staff”
This material fact only aims to communicate to Copel's shareholders and the market in general the aforementioned statement by the State of Paraná and should not be considered or interpreted as an announcement of a capital market transaction involving the Company.
Relações com Investidores
