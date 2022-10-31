Gov. Pritzker Announces Eight Appointments to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, October 31 - ILLINOIS RACING BOARD

Patricia Saccone will serve as a Member on the Illinois Racing Board.* Saccone has over fifteen years of classroom experience, serving as the Program Director and Professor of Health Information Technology at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora. Previously, she served as the Director of Operations for Accord Health Network, identifying opportunities for process improvement for hospital healthcare systems. Prior to her work in healthcare and insurance, Saccone worked as a Security Guard and Admissions Clerk for ten years at Arlington International Racecourse, developing a lifelong love for the sport and an appreciation and understanding of the industry. She enjoys riding in her spare time and touring tracks across the country. She received her Bachelor of Science from Saint Mary's College, her Master of Arts from Concordia University, and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Health Information Management from the University of Illinois.





PRISONER REVIEW BOARD

Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a Member on the Prisoner Review Board.* Grubbs most recently served as the Chief of Police for the City of Carbondale, and during his tenure, the City's Uniform Crime Report index reached its lowest levels in more than 25 years for 4 years in a row. In this role, he led 68 sworn personnel and 24 civilian personnel while developing and overseeing a budget over $10 million. Prior to being Chief of Police, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant, Police Sergeant, and as a Police Officer. During his career in law enforcement, Grubbs was recognized by the Carbondale Police Department with the Chief's Award of Valor, and he is also the recipient of the Illinois Police Association's Distinguished Law Enforcement Officer Award. He received advanced training from the FBI National Academy and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program. Grubbs received an Associate of Applied Science from Southeastern Illinois College, a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University.





HEALTH FACILITIES AND SERVICES REVIEW BOARD

Gary Kaatz will continue serving as a Member on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board.* Kaatz is a health care professional with experience spanning 46 years. He most recently served as President and CEO of the Rockford Health System. Prior, Kaatz was the President and CEO of the Forum Health System in Ohio and the Associate Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center. In his volunteer capacity, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Easterseals. Kaatz is a recipient of the Jonas Saulk Award from March of Dimes, the Outstanding Faculty Award from Rush University and the Alumni Recognition Award from Penn State University. He is a Board Member of the Illinois Hospital Association and a Board Member of Gigi's Playhouse. Kaatz has served on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board since his appointment in 2020. Kaatz holds a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University and Master of Business Administration in health care and finance from the University of Chicago.





ILLINOIS STATE MEDICAL BOARD

Sreenivas Reddy will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Reddy is a Board-Certified Vascular Interventional Radiologist and Founder of Vein and Vascular Centers, SC in Hinsdale, IL. Previously, Reddy worked at Loyola Medicine's Gottlieb Hospital and at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN. Reddy currently serves as a Member of the Chicago Medical Society Covid-19 Task Force and was appointed by the Cook County Board President to serve as a Member on the Board of Directors of the Cook County Health Foundation. Reddy is the past President of the American Association of Radiologists of Indian Origin as well as a previous Trustee of both the Indian American Medical Association and the Chicago American Medical Association of Illinois. Reddy was previously appointed to the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board by Governor Pritzker in 2020. Reddy received his Bachelor of Science from S.V. Junior College, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the College of Medicine in Tirupati, India, and his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.





Maria Laporta will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Laporta has been the Chief of Anesthesiology at Freeport Memorial Hospital for over 15 years while also serving as an Anesthesiologist with Rockford Anesthesiologists Associated, LLC. In addition to her clinical work, Laporta provides instruction to medical students as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford. She is active in multiple professional organizations including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Illinois Society of Anesthesiology and the Illinois State Medical Society. Previously, Laporta served on the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board. Laporta earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Illinois at Chicago and a Doctor of Medicine from Loyola Stritch University of Medicine.





Bartlomiej Nierzwicki will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Nierzwicki has operated his own practice, Millennium Surgical, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, for over 20 years, and he is a Clinical Instructor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Nierzwicki is a Fellow with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the America College of Surgeons, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. Nierzwicki received his Doctor of Philosophy from the Medical University of Gdansk, Poland, his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine.





Thomas Boyle will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Boyle currently serves as the Dean of Medicine for Midwestern University's Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Boyle's clinical experience includes his past service as the Associate Medical Director at St. James Hospital and the Medical Director for Advocate Bethany Hospital. Boyle is a veteran, having served the United States Air Force Medical Corps as a General Medical Officer at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. Boyle received his Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph's University, his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College, and his Master of Business Administration from Haub School of Business at St. Joseph's School of Medicine.





Dana Ray will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Ray has served as the Chief Medical Officer for Crossing Healthcare for over 15 years, providing leadership to other doctors and providing a wide range of direct clinical services to patients including pediatric, urgent care, behavioral health, and prenatal care. Previously, Ray participated in the Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Fellowship ECHO Program of both the Carle Foundation Hospital and the Rush University Medical Center. Ray is a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians. She received an Associate of Science from Richland Community College, a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University, and her Doctor of Medicine from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.



