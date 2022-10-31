Montgomery County Council Meets on November 1 at 9 a.m. to Receive Annual Update from the Commission on Health and Vote on FY24 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits

MARYLAND, October 31 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 31, 2022

Also on Nov. 1: Council to present a proclamation recognizing Veterans Day

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Craig Rice, will recognize Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Rice and the County Executive will recognize Veterans Day.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Nancy Navarro recognizing the Wheaton Arts Parade.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Commission on Health

Annual Meeting: The Council, sitting as the Board of Health, will receive its annual update from the Commission on Health. Crystal DeVance-Wilson, chair of the Commission on Health, will inform the Council about the commission’s annual report for fiscal year (FY) 2022 and public health priorities, including two priority areas related to communicable disease and school health.

WSSCWater’s FY24 Spending Control Limits

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on the FY24 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits. WSSC’s spending control limits process was established in April 1994 via resolution by both Montgomery and Prince George’s County Councils, with the goal of both Councils agreeing on certain budgetary limits by November 1 of each year. These limits on new debt, debt service, water and sewer operating expenses and maximum rate increases provide WSSC Water with direction to build its FY24 operating budget request.

WSSC Water is the bi-county governmental agency charged with providing water and sanitary sewer service within the Washington Suburban Sanitary District, which includes most of Montgomery County and Prince George’s County.

Assistant Chief of Police

Interview and vote expected: The Council will interview Captain Nicholas R. Augustine for the position of assistant chief of police (sworn) with a vote expected during the afternoon portion of the Council meeting. On Oct. 13, 2022, the County Executive transmitted the memorandum to appoint Mr. Augustine for the position. His appointment will be effective upon confirmation by the Council.

Board of Appeals

Interviews and vote expected: The Council will interview four candidates to fill a vacancy on the Board of Appeals with a vote expected during the afternoon portion of the Council meeting. The Board conducts hearings and decides requests for variance from development standards contained in the Montgomery County Zoning Code. The Board also conducts hearings on appeals from certain administrative decisions rendered by County government agencies and hears oral arguments on, and decides appeals from, decisions of the Hearing Examiner about conditional uses. Additionally, the Board considers and decides requests from modifications of special exceptions.

Resolution to Address and Combat Antisemitism

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a non-binding resolution to address and combat antisemitism. This resolution reaffirms the County’s commitment to countering antisemitism, discrimination and hate through engagement with community leaders, governmental transparency and public information-sharing regarding efforts to fight antisemitism and the investigation and prosecution of those who commit criminal acts, consistent with civil liberties protections.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Council staff report on circle 1.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Bill 27-22, Administration - Inspector General - Powers and Duties

Resolution to amend Council Rules of Procedure

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 29-22, Local Laws - Updates to Required Numbers of Councilmember Votes

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 29-22, Local Laws - Updates to Required Numbers of Councilmember Votes, which would update provisions of County law to reflect the required numbers of votes due to the expansion of the Council from nine to 11 members.

The lead sponsor is Council President Albornoz.

Expedited Bill 30-22, Buildings – Demolition or Removal

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 30-22, Buildings – Demolition or Removal, which would redefine the term demolish and generally amend the law regarding buildings and building permits.

The lead sponsors are Councilmembers Tom Hucker and Hans Riemer.

Expedited Bill 31-22, Finance – Economic Development Fund - Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 31-22, Finance – Economic Development Fund - Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program. The expedited bill will alter the administration and eligibility requirements of the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program and generally amend the law regarding the program and the Economic Development Fund.

The lead sponsors are Councilmembers Riemer, Will Jawando and Andrew Friedson.

Bill 12-22, - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses – Permit Requirements

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 12-22 - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses – Permit, which would reflect changes made by the state assumption of the electrical licensing process in the 2021 Maryland Electricians Act. This bill will delete several license categories for electricians and create a new license category, the Low Voltage Electrician License. In addition, the bill would add a new permitting process.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law – Amendments. The bill would define terms under the Public Ethics Law, alter ethics requirements related to procurement, prohibit retaliation against an individual for communicating with the Ethics Commission or participating in an investigation of a potential ethics violation and alter the required contents of financial disclosure statements.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Ethics Commission.

Bill 26-22, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Radon Testing and Mitigation – Required

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 26-22, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Radon Testing and Mitigation – Required, which would require radon testing in multifamily and single-family rental housing, require disclosure and mitigation of radon hazards above a certain action level, and include lease requirements for certain rental units. The lead sponsor is Councilmember Rice. Councilmember Sidney Katz is a cosponsor.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 1, which is available on the Council website.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

