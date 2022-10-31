How to Acquire & Develop Raw Land
It all starts with raw land. Real estate starts with raw land that is developed, utilities installed, and buildings constructed. But the land always comes first. And clever investors have learned that big profits can be derived by finding and developing raw land. The expert in this field is master land developer Steve Matley, and he is at Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association's November meeting. The title of Steve’s presentation is “How to Acquire and Develop Raw Land.”
Steve Matley has over 30 years of experience in real estate investing, land development and construction management involving commercial, institutional, residential and public works projects. Steve has successfully planned and executed land projects with a combined value exceeding $1 Billion, including educational complexes, high-rises, master planned communities, production homes, custom homes, public works and infrastructure projects. He has been designated as an expert witness in real estate, development and construction related litigation cases. Steve is a Head of the Construction Management Programs at New School of Architecture & Design in San Diego. He previously served as a professor for the Gordon and Jill Bournes School of Engineering at California Baptist University. Steve led the creation, curriculum development and WASC accreditation process for the Associates of Science Degree program in Construction Management at San Joaquin Valley College. Steve has served as a Board Member for the Building Industry Association (BIA-SC, Baldy View Chapter), a Member of CMAA (San Diego Chapter), a sponsoring member of Private Lending Masters, and Board member of Inland Valley Business and Community Foundation. During his presentation, Steve will be discussing:
• How to analyze the value of raw land
• Benefits of developing raw land
• Land acquisition & “forward planning”
• Utilize land development strategies
• Understand the value of entitlements
• When to sell or develop land for profits
Date & Time: Thursday night, November 10, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA's meetings are always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
Parking. Metered and street parking. There are also garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National) for small parking fees.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please contact us at 310-792-6404.
