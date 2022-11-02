Synpulse Expands North America Presence with First Canadian Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has officially announced the opening of its first office in Canada, located in Toronto, to provide local support to its increasing number of banking and insurance clients in North America.
The firm has been rapidly expanding its presence globally and Toronto being a major financial hub is a strategic move for Synpulse. Synpulse has served multiple Canadian clients from their New York location over the past decade, with the project pipeline becoming more consistent in recent years.
The new office will also feature its tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, which will serve as a tech hub for both Canadian and U.S. clients.
Marcel Loetscher, Partner and Head of Synpulse Americas, said: “This is an exciting time for Synpulse as we are now set up in Toronto to serve many of our existing clients and expand our support to the banking and insurance sectors across Canada. The high demand for digital transformation in the financial services industry calls for us to be here locally and we are bringing our deep domain expertise in consulting and tech to provide tailor-fit solutions and sustainable value to our North-American clients.”
There is a distinct need within the Canadian banking and insurance sectors for local services from specialized resources who understand the nuances of the market. Coupled with the rapidly expanding ecosystem of startups which has seen Toronto named the third-largest technology hub in North America, this created a compelling case for Synpulse to lay the foundation for its growth in the Canadian market.
Anna Amundsen, Manager of Synpulse Canada said: “Our existing Toronto-based efforts as well as our deep ecosystem and alliance partnerships provide a strong foundation for us to grow our local footprint, develop further business opportunities and establish our firm as a trusted advisor to the leading financial organizations in Canada.”
With the first locally hired employee joining in March 2022, the global firm has grown to 11 full-time employees to date including consulting and tech talents and aims to reach 30 local headcounts by end of 2024 leveraging the access to a strong talent pool in Toronto.
Synpulse’s strategy to grow its service offerings and provide end-to-end services has been successful with the headcount recently achieving 1,000 employees globally.
Lisa Benjamin
The firm has been rapidly expanding its presence globally and Toronto being a major financial hub is a strategic move for Synpulse. Synpulse has served multiple Canadian clients from their New York location over the past decade, with the project pipeline becoming more consistent in recent years.
The new office will also feature its tech powerhouse, Synpulse8, which will serve as a tech hub for both Canadian and U.S. clients.
Marcel Loetscher, Partner and Head of Synpulse Americas, said: “This is an exciting time for Synpulse as we are now set up in Toronto to serve many of our existing clients and expand our support to the banking and insurance sectors across Canada. The high demand for digital transformation in the financial services industry calls for us to be here locally and we are bringing our deep domain expertise in consulting and tech to provide tailor-fit solutions and sustainable value to our North-American clients.”
There is a distinct need within the Canadian banking and insurance sectors for local services from specialized resources who understand the nuances of the market. Coupled with the rapidly expanding ecosystem of startups which has seen Toronto named the third-largest technology hub in North America, this created a compelling case for Synpulse to lay the foundation for its growth in the Canadian market.
Anna Amundsen, Manager of Synpulse Canada said: “Our existing Toronto-based efforts as well as our deep ecosystem and alliance partnerships provide a strong foundation for us to grow our local footprint, develop further business opportunities and establish our firm as a trusted advisor to the leading financial organizations in Canada.”
With the first locally hired employee joining in March 2022, the global firm has grown to 11 full-time employees to date including consulting and tech talents and aims to reach 30 local headcounts by end of 2024 leveraging the access to a strong talent pool in Toronto.
Synpulse’s strategy to grow its service offerings and provide end-to-end services has been successful with the headcount recently achieving 1,000 employees globally.
Lisa Benjamin
Synpulse
+41 79 458 44 19
email us here