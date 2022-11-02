Submit Release
Non-Profit seeks help from the Nashville community to build and deliver beds to local children in need

2 volunteers building a headboard for our beds before we deliver them to kids in need within our own community

Building headboards for beds we deliver to kids in need within our own community

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is holding an event to educate Nashville community members and invite them to get involved.

Bedlessness may not be a real word, but it's a real problem. And it's our mission to see that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!”
— Luke Mickelson (SHP Founder)
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is Nashville, and no kid sleeps on the floor in our town!

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is an international nonprofit with a chapter that services the kids right here in our own city of Nashville. The Nashville chapter has been around since March of 2019 and is seeking help from its community members to keep the chapter running smoothly.

SHP builds and delivers beds to kids who are sleeping on the floor or other uncomfortable situation. Each chapter is run by a volunteer Chapter President (CP), along with a multi-member core team who take on various jobs to ensure that the chapter stays healthy, and that the burden doesn’t become too heavy for each individual.

Nashville recently underwent a CP change, and the new CP is looking for additional core team members. There are many available volunteer positions such as Social Media Manager, Bedding Coordinator, Build Manager, Delivery Coordinator, Bookkeeper, etc. They don’t require you to be an expert in the field, just eager to serve and help get more kids off the floor. Full training is available.

A special informational session and bed build event are being held on November 4th and 5th to help raise awareness and educate community members on the various positions available. All are invited to attend.


Friday November 4th
Informational Session
6-8pm
Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant
1722 Galleria Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067


Saturday November 5th
Bed Build and Deliveries
10:00am to 3:00pm
Lowe’s (parking lot)
3060 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067

Anna Marshall
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
208-918-0335
public.relations@shpbeds.org

Our Why

