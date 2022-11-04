Rick Justus: THE CIRCLE is the preeminent model for 10,000+ cities and digital twins
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Rick Justus Sr.
Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) is building the world’s first “Abundant City” named THE CIRCLE in America.
As Gopala Krishnan (“GK”), General Partner and Advisor at ANWOF, says so well, “Cities around the world need a full redesign. THE CIRCLE is the new model of development.” He’s right, they do. They need a total redesign for the total human.
Imagine a city of wellbeing, and no traffic. An Abundant City is custom-built – or, purpose-built – for Abundance – for what Rick Justus calls “Total Abundance Wellbeing.”
“This is not the Rick Justus show,” says Rick. “I’m not competing with Elon Musk or Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is humanity’s show. In other words, it’s about what we can all do together. If this was about me, I simply can’t see a clear path to solving abundance for humanity, and that’s what I’m here for.”
He continues, “I will say, almost everything Elon Musk does is super cool. And Saudi Arabia’s THE LINE, a $1 trillion, 100-mile “groundscraper,” is super cool, too. But humbly, I believe THE CIRCLE, phase 1 in our ‘Quadrillion World Economy’ global initiative, is even cooler because it’s an infinitely scalable Universal Grand Solution for Abundance.”
THE CIRCLE is an infinitely scalable abundance solution for humanity and Mother Earth. Rick says it’s a highly strategic piece to lifting the world economy from $94 trillion to $3 quadrillion and solving abundance – total and economic – for humanity. Since we’re not far away from 75% of the global population living in cities, this makes a lot of sense.
“And,” Rick adds, “I have zero shame in saying I would love it if they catch the vision of this, invest substantial amounts, and help enroll all of humanity in the most ambitious project in history.”
According to Rick, it’s taken 50 years, his entire 37-year career, and writing 440+ books to find the identity, clarity, and boldness for him to say that THE CIRCLE is the preeminent model for 10,000+ cities and digital twins.
THE CIRCLE is a total redesign for the total human. Every other kind of city that’s currently being promoted can be categorized according to the 12 Essential Elements of Life and 12 Essential Elements of Org.
Abundance – Total Abundance Wellbeing in all 12 areas of life – is Humanity’s Grandest Challenge.
Pause and calmly reflect on the following:
• 91% left their last place of employment to achieve life-work balance and wellbeing.
• There’s a 63% joy gap in all 7 organizational types, from business to government.
• There will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050, about 2 billion more than now.
• In this new era of urbanization, cities are quickly becoming home to 75% of our global population.
• With that population growth, we’ll need 2 times the world’s current building stock to house them all – that’s a pace of 1 New York City a month.
• The 2.4 trillion square feet of housing that we need presents us with two options: 1. Build tall, or 2. Sprawl.
• We should avoid sprawl. Shortages of land, lending, labor, and materials are some of the factors fueling the housing crisis.
• The world needs to build 96,000 new affordable homes every day to house the estimated 3 billion people who will need access to adequate housing by 2030.
• A house in the suburbs can have more than double the carbon footprint of one located in a densely populated city.
• The construction industry is driving more than 10% of all carbon emissions worldwide.
• The political system is broken; We can have more impact outside the system.
So, Rick and his wife Monique wrote Abundance Day: The World’s First and Only Total Abundance Wellbeing Solution. The message of this book meets the moment we’re all in.
“Truthfully,” says Monique, “out of all the books we’ve written together, this one was the hardest to write. We quite literally poured our heart and soul into it because of the infinitely scalable nature of it.”
First and foremost, it was written to solve abundance – Total Abundance Wellbeing – for humanity, starting with our own. Second, it was written to be the preeminent guide for 10,000+ cities and digital twins. Their latest book is an initial effort to produce what should become an internationally recognized global Abundant City index.
Abundant Cities are the answer to a great number of what Rick has long called Universal Grand Challenges, including our future housing problems.
They are a critical piece to solving abundance – Total Abundance Wellbeing – for humanity: 2.2+ billion children, 8+ billion citizens, every CEO, every company, 10,000+ cities, 200+ countries, and the cosmos.
And they will hyper-accelerate the global “Race to Zero,” then net-negative. In other words, Abundant Cities are “Abundance-positive” and “net-negative.” Think: Humanity AND Mother Earth.
To this end, Rick is building THE CIRCLE, the world’s first exponential Abundant City, in America (Texas) for 100,000 residents.
Saying “exponential Abundant City” is extremely, extremely important for two reasons: 1. An Abundant City prioritizes being extremely, extremely well (Total Abundance Wellbeing), and 2. An Abundant City prioritizes being extremely, extremely well governed. These two things provide a sophisticated infrastructure for economic stability and what Rick calls “Economic Abundance Architecture.” These are also the two keys to gaining investors’ strong confidence in THE CIRCLE.
THE CIRCLE (Abundance Circular City) and THE SKY (Abundance Sky City), the crown jewel at the center, is a tale of two Abundant cities – a Sky City within a Circular City. Considering where we will be building, it’s really a city within a city within a city.
THE CIRCLE is being developed as a place where people invest, live, work, play, and thrive in a real-world living laboratory, powered by our own electricity.
It demonstrates a “human-centered approach” to community development. Right now, cities all over the world aren't set up this way. Rick’s most recent world tour across 8 countries and 40 cities only confirmed this.
Rick, his partners, and what he calls the “Abundance Dream Team” have taken on the challenge of creating a future where people of diverse backgrounds are able to live together.
Life and lifestyles are set to change radically in the years ahead – from how we generate and use energy to how we move around and even how we live in our homes are in the spotlight as authorities double down on reducing carbon emissions.
Rick is also planning to have a digital twin – a 3D digital model of the city that can run simulations and support future planning – to name just a few hi-tech innovations. Through data- and technology-driven initiatives like these, THE CIRCLE at ABUNDANCE can create a leading smart ecosystem that places citizens at its heart. In fact, he and his partners have much bigger and more exciting plans than this.
The prototype "city of the future" will be built from the ground up on the site in Texas.
Four cities have already expressed real interest in our commitment to build the world’s first Abundant City in Texas. The city will be located in close proximity to DFW, or the Metroplex. Everyone's moving to Texas. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan statistical area's population, at 7.6 million as of the 2020 Census, has grown three times faster than the average of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas, making it the most populous metro area in the South.
That number stood at 6.4 million in 2010, meaning the population grew by a stunning 350 people a day over the decade. It’s projected to reach 10 million by the 2030s, at which time it is expected to displace Chicago as the nation’s third-largest metro, behind New York and Los Angeles. Texas still an awesome place for investors — if they know what they’re doing.
Rick and the entire ANWOF team don’t just want THE CIRCLE to be a significant economic center or global gateway city; They aim to make it the new economic capital of America and the world.
“Let’s be clear: Our intent is to engage the international investment community and make this the #1 global investment hub in the world,” says Rick. “We’re not competing with other cities or countries. We’re playing an entirely different game. We simply creating a home for all nations to solve total and economic abundance for all. In my humble opionion, the ‘Race to Abundance’ is the preeminent race.”
The ANWOF team is thinking big, really big. Thinking in national terms isn’t enough because they’re looking to help the world as a whole accelerate its ecosystem development so that total and economic abundance really can be solved.
Yes, this includes ending world poverty – extreme poverty, poverty, and even scarcity thinking – and poverty in all 12 areas of life. When we end world poverty in all 12 areas of life, the domino effect will blow our collective minds to golden confetti. It has such huge potential to lift humanity up. In the short term, Rick and his team are also focused on making the Texas economy 10 times bigger as part of our long-term plan to 10X every economy on earth. Their eyes are fixed on creating a “Quadrillion World Economy” with a view towards actually solving total and economic abundance for all.
THE CIRCLE, the mile-wide circular city at ABUNDANCE (“888” acres) will be the preeminent place to invest, live, work, play, and thrive.
All of the books Rick has co-authored with his wife and business partner Monique Justus are the blueprint for all of this – for Abundance, 20 years faster.
Rick has a fierce concentration on making THE CIRCLE at ABUNDANCE the preeminent model for future cities.
THE SKY, the mile-high vertical city at the center, will be a global, iconic symbol for Abundance – World Abundance, solved.
Rick has been in communication with Adrian Smith for more than 6 months now. He wants him to design it. In case you didn’t know, he’s an American architect. He designed the world's tallest structure, Burj Khalifa, as well as the building projected to surpass it, the Jeddah Tower.
This “green” and “blue” paradise will be the ultimate example of what design, science, and nature can achieve together. It will also be a home for all nations to solve abundance for humanity. I can see it now.
When anyone from the ANWOF team speaks about building a new Abundant reality for humanity and a new Abundant World for our children – our future leaders, it’s believable.
Setting a new vision for our future cities just may go down in history as the most abundant revolution of civilization.
The stakes could not be higher.
Rick Justus Sr.
Rick Justus Sr.
