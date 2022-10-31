Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,647 in the last 365 days.

Jerry Lee Lewis, 1935 - 2022

31 Oct 2022

Renowned rock and roll star Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away at age 87. A pioneer of the genre, who was known for such songs as 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and 'Great Balls of Fire', was one of the last survivors of rock's golden age. 

 

Mike McCartney fondly remembers Jerry Lee Lewis in his book, Early Liverpool

 

I later showed Jerry the photograph above and he said, 'Mike, I love it! Great singing shot.' I had to tell him that he wasn't singing. A load of fans had climbed on the stage, including me because I wanted to try out my new flash. What he was actually doing was saying, 'Get these fucking kids off the stage or I ain't going on!' ... Click! 

 

Jerry had a great sense of humour. I once caught him combing his famous Brylcreemed hair and said, 'That's the pic!' 'No, Mike,' he replied, sticking the greasy comb to his forehead, 'This is the pic!' - Mike McCartney

You just read:

Jerry Lee Lewis, 1935 - 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.