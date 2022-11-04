City of Grand Prairie, Texas, Bridges ERP Systems with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Grand Prairie, TX, needed a local government budgeting software partner to take the City from one ERP to another. OpenGov was the perfect guide.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing a local government budgeting software that would be a bridge between current and future ERP systems, the City of Grand Prairie, TX, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.
The City of Grand Prairie, a part of the Mid-Cities region in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, is home to one of the largest industrial districts thanks to its proximity to air and highway transportation. City officials were looking to streamline its manual budgeting process amid recruitment and retention issues and an impending ERP transition. In addition, the City needed a solution to help manage the newest capital planning project, Epic Central. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning not only helps these needs, it also integrates with the City’s current and future ERP systems to simplify the transition.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, City staff can do away with manual processes and collaborate more effectively across departments, giving them time to focus on strategic initiatives. Staff will be able to send and receive budget proposals, comment on key reports, and track performance, all within OpenGov’s portal. As City leaders look to add and retain staff, they can simplify the workforce planning process with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning. The software solution calculates employee costs and delivers results of what-if scenarios, allowing officials to hire the right people using accurate, updated costs. Plus, leaders will gain a strong understanding of capital project spending and how it will impact the community, while streamlining the entire capital planning process to improve strategic outcomes.
The City of Grand Prairie joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
