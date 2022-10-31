TeleVU selected as a finalist for the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Award 2022

Rising Star in the New Telehealth Innovation Category

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleVU, the healthcare Telepresence Solution Ecosystem developer, announced that their software platform was selected as a finalist amongst hundreds of high-tech companies in the Telehealth Innovation category by the esteemed judges for the 4th annual USSF Digital Health Awards.

TeleVU is a leading Canadian tech company focused on the application of Smart Glasses in healthcare settings utilizing the power of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We bring highly advanced and clinically meaningful technology to solve the biggest challenges in healthcare: time, resources (people & financial) and patient outcomes,” said Ryan De’Larami, Founder & CEO of TeleVU.

TeleVU makes human integration possible by extending the frontline clinician’s senses (sight, hearing and touch) to give the remote experts the capacity to act remotely in a clinical environment; this, in turn, leads to treating patients in a timely manner and most importantly, improving patient outcomes.

The Digital Health Awards honour outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare, so we are incredibly honoured to be considered for this prestigious award.

The Grand Finale will be held at the HLTH 2022 on November 14 in Las Vegas.