Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,438 in the last 365 days.

TeleVU selected as a finalist for the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Award 2022

Rising Star in the New Telehealth Innovation Category

We bring highly advanced and clinically meaningful technology to solve the biggest challenges in healthcare: time, resources (people & financial) and patient outcomes.”
— Ryan De'Larami

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleVU, the healthcare Telepresence Solution Ecosystem developer, announced that their software platform was selected as a finalist amongst hundreds of high-tech companies in the Telehealth Innovation category by the esteemed judges for the 4th annual USSF Digital Health Awards.

TeleVU is a leading Canadian tech company focused on the application of Smart Glasses in healthcare settings utilizing the power of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We bring highly advanced and clinically meaningful technology to solve the biggest challenges in healthcare: time, resources (people & financial) and patient outcomes,” said Ryan De’Larami, Founder & CEO of TeleVU.

TeleVU makes human integration possible by extending the frontline clinician’s senses (sight, hearing and touch) to give the remote experts the capacity to act remotely in a clinical environment; this, in turn, leads to treating patients in a timely manner and most importantly, improving patient outcomes.

The Digital Health Awards honour outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare, so we are incredibly honoured to be considered for this prestigious award.

The Grand Finale will be held at the HLTH 2022 on November 14 in Las Vegas.

Rachel Fredman
HITLAB
rfredman@hitlab.org

You just read:

TeleVU selected as a finalist for the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Award 2022

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.