TeleVU Innovation announces launch of BioVU Quattro for at-home health monitoring

by

Powerful 4-in-1 palm-sized clinical-grade Vital Signs Monitor

Vital signs are basic indicators of our health. BioVU empowers users to collect clinical-grade vital sign information at home and on the road” — Ryan De'Larami

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleVU, a leading Canadian tech company focused on building a connected healthcare ecosystem utilizing the power of AR (Augmented Reality), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, announced today the commercial launch of its Health Canada cleared BioVU Quattro Vital Signs Monitoring Device.

BioVU Quattro measures ECG, SpO2 (blood oxygen levels), Blood Pressure and Temperature, all with a touch of a button on the user’s smartphone or BioVU’s managed tablet. BioVU Quattro works with the myBioVU app available for Apple and Android devices. Regardless of the user’s age or comfort level with technology, the intuitive and simple design of the myBioVU app makes it extremely easy for anyone to track their health. BioVU Quattro helps users better manage their health without managing multiple devices and apps.

Healthy individuals looking to monitor their health and engage in a meaningful and enriched e-visit with their physician or patients dealing with chronic or episodic health issues benefit from having BioVU Quattro in their pocket. Ready to measure vital signs when needed. Such information is key to accurate diagnosis of new health conditions or monitoring changes in existing conditions.

“Vital signs are basic indicators of our health and a key component of monitoring patients during hospitalization or clinical visits. BioVU empowers users to collect clinical-grade vital sign information at home or on the road”, said Ryan De’Larami, Founder and CEO of TeleVU.

“Often episodic health conditions go undocumented, but with BioVU, users can quickly and accurately record vital information that helps their physician manage their condition. Paired with our built-in data-driven Early Warning System based on intelligent algorithms, patients and clinicians collaborate on a different level to manage chronic and episodic health conditions”, he continues.

BioVU provides the family members and caregivers with a clear line of sight into the health and well-being of their loved ones and empowers them with data to start conversations around their health.

“This is just the beginning; built on the same secure platform, we are soon launching ClinicVU to be used by hospitals and health systems and take RPM to the next level using AI and Deep Learning.”, said Ryan De’Larami.

“BioVU & ClinicVU is a data-focused, and algorithm augmented platform meant to transform care pathways and use the best of technology and science to improve patient experience and enable cost-efficient care closer to home.” Said Farbod Abolhassani, Director of Technology & Innovation at TeleVU.

Remote patient monitoring technologies improve quality of life, reduce unnecessary ER and physician visits, and save travel time for users.

For more details on BioVU’s platform and solutions or to contact us, please visit our website.

About TeleVU

TeleVU Innovation Ltd. is an Ontario Technology company offering innovative AR, AI and IoT solutions with a special focus on healthcare. Our flagship product is TeleVU iSee & uSee software application working on Smart Glasses to allow remote medical assistance and telepresence guidance. Built on this secure platform, the company is building an ecosystem of connected products (Eco-VU), which includes a Remote Patient Monitoring platform (BioVU) and health system cloud-based patient follow-up and triage portal (ClinicVU). All of which will be overseen by various Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning applications. (AI-VU). (www.myBioVU.com)

Media inquiries: Ryan De’Larami, CEO@TeleVU.ca