TeleVU is showcasing Smart Glasses with AR & AI to Avera McKennan Trauma Symposium

TeleVU

Experience AR and AI in Sioux Falls

TeleVU’s Smart Glasses help reduce the current burdens of limited staffing in rural trauma centers while improving quality and equity for patients and delivering necessary care when and where needed.”
— Ryan De'Larami

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleVU, a leading Canadian tech company focused on the application of Smart Glasses in healthcare settings utilizing the power of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced its presence at next week’s 28th annual Avera McKennan Trauma Symposium.

The Symposium will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, in Sioux Falls, SD. The annual event is designed to highlight the current evidence-based concepts and technology for the evaluation, diagnosis and acute care management of the trauma patient throughout the continuum of care.

As an exhibitor at the conference, TeleVU will be demonstrating how its Smart Glasses can be used to improve patient care in rural and metro areas.

TeleVU’s technology provides a new level of virtual care that enables frontline healthcare professionals to deliver hands-on care to their patients while receiving real-time expert advice from remote clinical experts via Smart Glasses anywhere in the world.

Additionally, TeleVU's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform (BioVU) redefines collecting and sharing vital sign data with healthcare professionals and caregivers on a secure cloud platform.

“TeleVU’s software paired with Vuzix Smart Glasses help reduce the current burdens of limited staffing in rural trauma centers while improving quality and equity for patients and delivering necessary care when and where needed, said Ryan De’Larami, CEO and Founder of TeleVU. “We are looking forward to demonstrating how our technology can alleviate some of the main challenges facing trauma centers.”

Ryan will be available for advanced discussions on how the Smart Glasses can be implemented.

Rachel Fredman
HITLAB
+1 516-528-1320
rfredman@hitlab.org

