Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,179 in the last 365 days.

THE CIRCLE: America’s $20 billion Abundant City

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- billion Abundant City

By Norm Harshaw

Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) is building THE CIRCLE: The world’s first Abundant City.

This will be the “real” City of the Future. Rick doesn't want THE CIRCLE (ABUNDANCE Circular City) to just be the "greenest" or the "smartest." He wants it to be the most "Abundant" city in the world. For Justus, it's not an "either-or" proposition. It's "all-and."

Justus’s circular Abundant City concept is the world's first and only "Total Abundance Wellbeing" solution.

In order to accommodate growing populations and changing lifestyles, we must explore fresh concepts in sustainable city planning and design. So, his "whole-person" paradigm is timely.

Justus wants the world’s first Abundant City to be the most abundant place in the universe. For him, this means 12 Essential Life Elements:

1. Spiritual Growth

2. Personal Transformation

3. Emotional Wellbeing

4. Love Relationship

5. Family

6. Work

7. Fun & Leisure

8. Friends & Social Circle

9. Physical Health

10. Giving

11. Financial Abundance

12. Home Environment

Justus explains that prototyping these 12 essential elements in real time will make Abundant Cities the:

1. Most enlightened

2. Most transformative

3. Most peaceful

4. Most loving

5. Most family-friendly

6. Most exponential

7. Most joyful

8. Most friendly

9. Most active

10. Most generous

11. Most wealthy

12. Most dynamic

A side-by-side comparison of these two lists is absolutely fascinating. This is what Total Abundance Wellbeing looks like. If you think about it, all of these are essential for a rich, fulfilling, and abundant lifestyle for the entire family.

But, what about green? It will be a new kind of garden city.

What about blue? You can touch the sky at the top of the world’s tallest vertical city at the center. You can even experience the world's tallest waterfall, and a variety of other 'Blue' elements. The Justus’s love water. What about the climate? Justus doesn't aim to make it a "net-zero" city. He aims to make it a "net-negative city."

What about smart? It will be wicked smart -- providing an entirely new "realm of resource," according to Rick Justus. What about active? It will prioritize a healthy, walking lifestyle and even longevity.

Justus seems to have thought of everything.

Monique Justus said, "In our book Abundance Day, we solved Abundance for the 'total human.'" She added, "This gave us the blueprint to create a 'Total Abundance Wellbeing' city. That's what an Abundant City is."

And that's just on the wellbeing (Life) side of Justus’s formula for an exponential Abundant City that he and his wife reveal in their book called Abundance Day.

There are 12 more essential elements on the exponential (Org) side. Justus doesn't just want all residents to achieve abundance; He wants every resident to achieve abundance 20 years faster.

Rick Justus’s vision for an Abundant future is an audacious one. But his authenticity of vision is believable.

Norm Harshaw
Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF)
email us here

You just read:

THE CIRCLE: America’s $20 billion Abundant City

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.