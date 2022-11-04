THE CIRCLE: America’s $20 billion Abundant City
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- billion Abundant City
By Norm Harshaw
Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) is building THE CIRCLE: The world’s first Abundant City.
This will be the “real” City of the Future. Rick doesn't want THE CIRCLE (ABUNDANCE Circular City) to just be the "greenest" or the "smartest." He wants it to be the most "Abundant" city in the world. For Justus, it's not an "either-or" proposition. It's "all-and."
Justus’s circular Abundant City concept is the world's first and only "Total Abundance Wellbeing" solution.
In order to accommodate growing populations and changing lifestyles, we must explore fresh concepts in sustainable city planning and design. So, his "whole-person" paradigm is timely.
Justus wants the world’s first Abundant City to be the most abundant place in the universe. For him, this means 12 Essential Life Elements:
1. Spiritual Growth
2. Personal Transformation
3. Emotional Wellbeing
4. Love Relationship
5. Family
6. Work
7. Fun & Leisure
8. Friends & Social Circle
9. Physical Health
10. Giving
11. Financial Abundance
12. Home Environment
Justus explains that prototyping these 12 essential elements in real time will make Abundant Cities the:
1. Most enlightened
2. Most transformative
3. Most peaceful
4. Most loving
5. Most family-friendly
6. Most exponential
7. Most joyful
8. Most friendly
9. Most active
10. Most generous
11. Most wealthy
12. Most dynamic
A side-by-side comparison of these two lists is absolutely fascinating. This is what Total Abundance Wellbeing looks like. If you think about it, all of these are essential for a rich, fulfilling, and abundant lifestyle for the entire family.
But, what about green? It will be a new kind of garden city.
What about blue? You can touch the sky at the top of the world’s tallest vertical city at the center. You can even experience the world's tallest waterfall, and a variety of other 'Blue' elements. The Justus’s love water. What about the climate? Justus doesn't aim to make it a "net-zero" city. He aims to make it a "net-negative city."
What about smart? It will be wicked smart -- providing an entirely new "realm of resource," according to Rick Justus. What about active? It will prioritize a healthy, walking lifestyle and even longevity.
Justus seems to have thought of everything.
Monique Justus said, "In our book Abundance Day, we solved Abundance for the 'total human.'" She added, "This gave us the blueprint to create a 'Total Abundance Wellbeing' city. That's what an Abundant City is."
And that's just on the wellbeing (Life) side of Justus’s formula for an exponential Abundant City that he and his wife reveal in their book called Abundance Day.
There are 12 more essential elements on the exponential (Org) side. Justus doesn't just want all residents to achieve abundance; He wants every resident to achieve abundance 20 years faster.
Rick Justus’s vision for an Abundant future is an audacious one. But his authenticity of vision is believable.
Norm Harshaw
By Norm Harshaw
Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) is building THE CIRCLE: The world’s first Abundant City.
This will be the “real” City of the Future. Rick doesn't want THE CIRCLE (ABUNDANCE Circular City) to just be the "greenest" or the "smartest." He wants it to be the most "Abundant" city in the world. For Justus, it's not an "either-or" proposition. It's "all-and."
Justus’s circular Abundant City concept is the world's first and only "Total Abundance Wellbeing" solution.
In order to accommodate growing populations and changing lifestyles, we must explore fresh concepts in sustainable city planning and design. So, his "whole-person" paradigm is timely.
Justus wants the world’s first Abundant City to be the most abundant place in the universe. For him, this means 12 Essential Life Elements:
1. Spiritual Growth
2. Personal Transformation
3. Emotional Wellbeing
4. Love Relationship
5. Family
6. Work
7. Fun & Leisure
8. Friends & Social Circle
9. Physical Health
10. Giving
11. Financial Abundance
12. Home Environment
Justus explains that prototyping these 12 essential elements in real time will make Abundant Cities the:
1. Most enlightened
2. Most transformative
3. Most peaceful
4. Most loving
5. Most family-friendly
6. Most exponential
7. Most joyful
8. Most friendly
9. Most active
10. Most generous
11. Most wealthy
12. Most dynamic
A side-by-side comparison of these two lists is absolutely fascinating. This is what Total Abundance Wellbeing looks like. If you think about it, all of these are essential for a rich, fulfilling, and abundant lifestyle for the entire family.
But, what about green? It will be a new kind of garden city.
What about blue? You can touch the sky at the top of the world’s tallest vertical city at the center. You can even experience the world's tallest waterfall, and a variety of other 'Blue' elements. The Justus’s love water. What about the climate? Justus doesn't aim to make it a "net-zero" city. He aims to make it a "net-negative city."
What about smart? It will be wicked smart -- providing an entirely new "realm of resource," according to Rick Justus. What about active? It will prioritize a healthy, walking lifestyle and even longevity.
Justus seems to have thought of everything.
Monique Justus said, "In our book Abundance Day, we solved Abundance for the 'total human.'" She added, "This gave us the blueprint to create a 'Total Abundance Wellbeing' city. That's what an Abundant City is."
And that's just on the wellbeing (Life) side of Justus’s formula for an exponential Abundant City that he and his wife reveal in their book called Abundance Day.
There are 12 more essential elements on the exponential (Org) side. Justus doesn't just want all residents to achieve abundance; He wants every resident to achieve abundance 20 years faster.
Rick Justus’s vision for an Abundant future is an audacious one. But his authenticity of vision is believable.
Norm Harshaw
Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF)
email us here