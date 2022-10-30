On 10/25/2022, Tr. Foley, Tr. Williams, and Tr. Welch responded to a traffic complaint/crash on I-95 at the southbound 32 off ramp. Tr. Foley arrested the operator, Kyle Hartford (23), for OUI, OAS, Driving to Endanger, and unlawful possession of hydrocodone.
On 10/28/2022, Cpl. Physic pulled over a vehicle for aggressive driving. The subject was summonsed for following too closely and OAS.
On 10/29/2022, Cpl. Cropper stopped ALBERTO JOAQUIM NAFOIA (28) of Lewiston for speeding 110/70 while northbound in Scarborough. NAFOIA was summonsed for criminal speed.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.