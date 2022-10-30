On 10/25/2022, Tr. Foley, Tr. Williams, and Tr. Welch responded to a traffic complaint/crash on I-95 at the southbound 32 off ramp. Tr. Foley arrested the operator, Kyle Hartford (23), for OUI, OAS, Driving to Endanger, and unlawful possession of hydrocodone.

On 10/28/2022, Cpl. Physic pulled over a vehicle for aggressive driving. The subject was summonsed for following too closely and OAS.

On 10/29/2022, Cpl. Cropper stopped ALBERTO JOAQUIM NAFOIA (28) of Lewiston for speeding 110/70 while northbound in Scarborough. NAFOIA was summonsed for criminal speed.