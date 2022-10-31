City of Springfield, Missouri, Trades Excel-based Processes for OpenGov’s Industry-leading Budgeting Solution
Excel spreadsheets were the budgeting tool of choice for Springfield, MO. That is until staff realized the benefits of OpenGov government budgeting software.MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After working with disjointed, Excel-based budgeting processes, City of Springfield, MO, administration knew they had to make a change. After an extensive evaluation of vendors in the GovTech space, they made the unanimous decision to partner with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software purpose built for cities, counties, and state agencies in the U.S.
Considered a quintessential American City along historic Route 66, Springfield is located in the southwest corner of the Show-Me State. Before partnering with OpenGov, city staff managed the budget process by sending spreadsheets to over 20 individual departments to build out their proposed budgets, including the management and scenario analysis of personnel/workforce plans for well over 1,900 FTEs. Springfield not only needed an end-to-end streamlined solution, but they also needed accurate, integrated reporting to better engage with the community and internal stakeholders. Springfield simply needed OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, City staff will move away from the time-consuming, error-prone spreadsheets and into a collaborative, streamlined solution to manage budget proposals, track strategic initiatives, and create reports through OpenGov’s cloud-based solution. Furthermore, OpenGov’s workforce planning capabilities will enable Springfield to make informed employee salary and benefit decisions and improve forecasting with ‘what-if scenario analysis. Finally, the City will achieve a greater sense of data transparency, building trust with the community by presenting their financial and performance data through easy-to-understand public reports and dashboards.
The City of Springfield joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
