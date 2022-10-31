Saskatchewan Aviation and Aerospace Week Takes Flight

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2022

October 31 through November 8 is Aviation and Aerospace Week in Saskatchewan. It provides an opportunity to celebrate the aviation sector's contributions to the province.

"Aviation fills several important roles in Saskatchewan's agriculture, tourism, and mining industries," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "It is essential for quality of life of those who live and work across the province, and the delivery of health care services."

In emergencies such as forest fires or floods, aviation is vital to evacuating communities, getting people to safety, and providing support to emergency personnel on the ground. Added to that are the world-class pilots who are trained at The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Flying Training in Canada program near Moose Jaw.

"During Aviation Week in Saskatchewan, we recognize the many airport operators, aerial applicators, flight crews, aircraft maintenance engineers, and airline employees who work together in maintaining the safety and security of aviation for all Saskatchewan communities and business," Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said. "The sky is the limit for the future of our industry. I encourage everyone, especially youth, Indigenous people, and women to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace."

The Community Airport Partnership program (CAP) also provides funding for the province's community airports. The Government of Saskatchewan committed $850,000 to the CAP program in this year's budget. The program is supporting 11 airports this year. Improvements include an enhanced runway in Big River, a new, high-intensity lighting system in Kindersley, and a drainage system in La Ronge. Since the program began, 38 different communities have benefited from the CAP program.

