Meet THE CIRCLE: America’s future mile-high, mile-wide city
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by Monique Justus
Rick Justus, Chairman and CEO of Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF), is known around the world as the preeminent creator of abundant economies. He will tell you that THE CIRCLE isn’t just “a” model, but the “preeminent” model for future cities. He’s not saying this from a place of ego, he’s simply thinking strategically – very, very strategically.
Rick Justus says every economy must "10X, 1000G, and 20Y." This only begins to capture the way he thinks. He’s in an entirely different realm of thinking big, far, and exponential.
In his latest book (#440) Abundance Day: The World’s First and Only Total Abundance Wellbeing Solution, Rick presents the revolutionary blueprint for THE CIRCLE. Abundance Day is simultaneously the guide for 10,000+ cities (really, ‘every’ city) and digital twins.
THE CIRCLE, only a mile-wide and surrounded by Abundance Gardens, aims to be the “preeminent” model for future cities.
“We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and ABUNDANCE is at the forefront of delivering the most innovative grand solutions to address these universal grand challenges. ABUNDANCE is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering, and construction to make the world’s first Abundant City a reality,” Rick Justus said.
On the outside, THE CIRCLE (ABUNDANCE Circular City) will have vertical communities to house 100,000 residents.
The center of every Abundant City will have what Rick calls an “Identity Element” because every city has an “exact purpose.” According to Rick, this identity element is what makes each Abundant City instantly identifiable in the global marketplace. Rick reveals the grand solution for this in his book Exact Purpose: Ignite Instant Identity. All to say, the Identity Element at the center of THE CIRCLE is THE SKY (ABUNDANCE Sky City) – the world’s first mile-high vertical Abundant City. Rick wants this to be the global iconic symbol for Abundance – Abundance, 20 years faster.
Since the first skyscraper was built in 1884, we have figured out how to build them taller and taller and taller and taller and taller – from Chicago to Dubai. Well, this one will be even taller.
Rick Justus says, “This is not about vanity; This is about vision. I pray this becomes the world’s most influential symbol for World Abundance and a home for all nations to solve abundance for humanity. Abundance is humanity’s grandest challenge, and it can be solved if we will all put politics and ego aside and join forces. This is not the American Dream; This is the Abundance Dream. The Abundance Dream is ‘Abundance for All’ – Total Abundance Wellbeing. At a mile-high, we won’t just realize my vision, we’ll finally realize Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision. Furthermore, the mile-high skyscraper was and is an American vision, so we must realize it in America, but for the world."
Imagine having access to all 12 areas of your life in your building. Urban density isn’t going anywhere, so it’s important that we begin thinking of skyscrapers as vertical cities.
On the inside, THE CIRCLE will offer a completely new approach to urban design: Instead of just having tall buildings, our “Total Abundance Wellbeing Urbanism” concept layers all 12 areas of life so that everyone can access what they want and need within 5 minutes.
This is combined with the “Zero Gravity Urbanism” concept so that anyone can access what they want and need seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down, and across). This frees us from the limitations of the ground plane and the harm we cause it. It also frees us from the limitations of horizontal movement and wonderfully multiplies access to everything you want and need upwards and downwards.
The world’s first Abundant City will also be the world’s first “Pomodoro City.” This is similar to the popular 15-minute city, but it's so much more than that. You will have access to everything in 5 minutes. More importantly, you will be able to live your highest values in all 12 areas of your life – your most abundant life – one pomodoro at a time (25-5).
THE CIRCLE is for everyone to enjoy as much as if not more than anything else. There will be magical moments and epic experiences for everyone, including mile-high views, the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall (Abundance Falls), and a green paradise in the midst of 100,000 thriving residents (Abundance Gardens).
Monique Justus
Monique Justus
