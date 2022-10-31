Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information on Monroe County Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

KNOXVILLE– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking information that may aid in investigating a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County. Preliminary information indicates that a dark or maroon flatbed truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, October 29th, in Monroe County around 12:39 p.m. The vehicle was pulling a 12ft wood plank trailer that remained at the crash scene. The vehicle continued northbound on Mecca Pike/HWY 39 in Tellico Plains.

We have attached a very grainy photo of the vehicle seen in the distance from a surveillance camera nearby. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have any information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle, don't hesitate to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380 and request to speak with CID Investigator Tim Southerland.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.