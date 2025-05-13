More Than Three Million Tennesseans Now Have REAL ID

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, TDOSHS, announced today that more than 3 million Tennesseans have obtained a REAL ID ahead of the federal implementation date, May 7, 2025.

Since the TDOSHS began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019, they have issued 3,009,407 compliant credentials. The TDOSHS issued 358,852, or nearly 12%, of all REAL IDs in the past three months alone. There are approximately 5.8 million licensed drivers in Tennessee. Of those, 1,860,265 have chosen not to obtain a REAL ID, and 960,209 are currently in the renewal cycle and have not yet made a selection.

“Reaching this milestone reflects the commitment of our Driver Services team across the state,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “From front-counter staff to back-office personnel, our employees have worked diligently to process REAL ID applications and serve the public in a timely, professional manner. Their efforts helped us get as many Tennesseans ready as possible before the federal implementation date.”

REAL ID credentials are now required for certain federal purposes—such as boarding commercial flights or entering some federal facilities. However, there is no cutoff for when a Tennessee resident can apply for one.

Assistant Commissioner Russell Shoup praised the Driver Services Division’s multi-year effort and encouraged the public to continue taking advantage of the program. “REAL ID has been a long-term initiative, and this milestone is the result of years of planning, outreach, and public service. While many Tennesseans made the decision early, others may choose to get a REAL ID later—and that’s just fine. Our Driver Services Centers remain ready to assist anyone who needs one.”

REAL IDs are available at any Driver Services Center. Residents with a current Tennessee credential can also apply for a REAL ID at a participating County Clerk partner. To apply, individuals must bring documentation proving U.S. citizenship or legal presence, their Social Security number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. A full list of required documents and location finder are available at tnrealid.gov.

For more information, visit tnrealid.gov.