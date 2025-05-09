Jasper Driver Services Center to Close for a Planned Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Jasper Driver Services Center, 4950 Main St., Building D, will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk partners, Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/teengdl/knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga/Red Bank Driver Services Center - 4873 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, TN

McMinnville Driver Services Center - 594 Vervilla Road, McMinnville, TN

Tullahoma Driver Services Center - 307 Industrial Blvd. Tullahoma, TN

County Clerk Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

Hamilton County Clerk - 6135 Heritage Park Drive, Chattanooga, TN

Grundy County Clerk - 68 Cumberland Street, Altamont, TN

Sequatchie County Clerk - 22 Cherry Street, Dunlap, TN

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

Franklin County Sheriff Office - 494 George Fraley Pkwy, Winchester, TN

Lakesite City Hall - 9201 Rocky Point Rd, Lakesite, TN

Manchester Library - 1105 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN

Tullahoma Community Center - 501 North Collins Street, Tullahoma, TN

University of Tennessee Chattanooga - 710 E 5th St, Chattanooga, TN

For more information about Driver Services Center closings, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.