Springfield Driver Services Center to Close for a Planned Remodel

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:08pm

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Springfield Driver Services Center, 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C, will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, May 21. The center’s anticipated reopening date is Monday, June 2.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, Driver Services partners, self-service kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/teengdl/knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

  • Clarksville Driver Services Center - 220 West Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville
  • Gallatin Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 855 North Bluejay Way, Gallatin
  • Nashville/Hart Lane Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 624 Hart Lane, Nashville
  • Nashville/Downtown Express Services Center - William R. Snodgrass Building, 3rd Floor, 312 Rosa Parks Ave. Nashville

Driver Services Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

  • City of Clarksville - 1 Public Square, First Floor, Clarksville
  • City of Clarksville North Service Center - 111 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

  • Davidson County Clerk Kiosk - 700 Second Avenue South #101, Nashville
  • Metro Center Kiosk - 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville
  • City of Hendersonville Kiosk - 101 Maple Drive North, Hendersonville
  • Sumner County Clerk Kiosk - 355 N Belvedere Drive Room 105, Gallatin

For more information about Driver Services Center closings, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.

