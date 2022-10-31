Submit Release
Work begins to shift eastbound traffic onto new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

The eastbound fast lane on Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, through Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to begin work to shift eastbound traffic onto the new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.
 
Contractors will be removing the existing median barrier and paving.
 
The Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge opened to westbound traffic on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Within the next two weeks, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new span to allow for the demolition of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.
 
Once demolition is complete the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be rebuilt using a portion of the existing bridge piers. When work is complete the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge will carry westbound traffic on I-64 and the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry eastbound traffic.
 
Construction is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and US 35 exits. The project is paid for through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.​​

