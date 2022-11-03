America unveils THE CIRCLE, an abundance-positive, net-negative “city of the future”
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by Rick Justus Sr.
On Monday, America’s Rick Justus unveiled THE CIRCLE at ABUNDANCE, an abundance-positive, net-negative “city of the future.”
Rick’s paradigm isn’t either-or, but both-and, or all-and. He’s solving abundance for humanity and mother earth at the same time.
Rick launched the initial idea of an Abundant City in 2020. His vision for THE CIRCLE, the world’s first Abundant City, redefines the concept of urban development. It’s purpose-built for “Total Abundance Wellbeing” – a total redesign for the total human.
Abundance Day, co-authored by Rick and Monique Justus, is a revolutionary path to Total Abundance Wellbeing; It has the potential to completely revolutionize today's urban planning standards.
One of the 12 essential elements of his complete solution is “Home Environment” – inside and outside.
With this in mind, Rick and his team aren't just aiming to make THE CIRCLE one of the greenest cities because they should, but because they all love nature and green spaces. In the context of "green," Rick likes using the word “dynamic.”
And while the word "green" can take on a variety of connotations, THE CIRCLE will encompass them all – lush environments, renewable energy, and future sustainability.
"The ‘race to zero’ emissions is exciting, but do you know what's even more exciting? Net negative,” says Rick.
"Net negative is a positive,” Rick adds with a smile. THE CIRCLE will have zero cars, zero streets, and – drum roll – better-than-zero-emissions. If a city is already at zero — that is, it produces as much energy as it uses — it can become a net producer of energy. It’s like an electric car using special filters to capture increasing amounts of CO2.
Gopala Krishnan (“GK”), General Partner and Advisor at Abundant Nations World of Funds, added, “We have raised the bar because net zero is no longer enough. It will take net negative, next generation ESG strategy, and policy coherence.”
Understanding the difference between carbon neutral, net zero, and net negative is critical.
“We were excited to accept the challenge of making THE CIRCLE a net-negative ‘city of the future,’” said Preetha Prabhakar, President of Nanban ESG Solutions. She added, “Abundant Cities will be the Crown Jewel project of Nanban ESG Solutions. It encompasses everything we stand for: creating a sustainable, healthier universe with no boundaries where all of humanity can live a contented life filled with Joy, Happiness, and Abundance!!”
Sakthi Palanigounder, General Partner at Abundant Nations World of Funds, raises the bar even further. He says, "Today, societies are built and structured to benefit only human beings. We must envision and build cities where all living beings can co-exist with nature with much Abundance." We're moving from a Garden City to a "city in nature." Coexistence is about living in balance with nature.
At the risk of sounding woo-woo, Rick’s new model of development is healing humanity for mother earth and mother earth for humanity.
Rick’s setting aside 200+ acres for Abundance Gardens, a "green lung" in the city very similar to Singapore. THE CIRCLE will also integrate Square Foot Gardening (urban micro-gardening).
Rick and Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) are in discussions with ultra-high-rise specialist firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.
Rick Justus Sr.
On Monday, America’s Rick Justus unveiled THE CIRCLE at ABUNDANCE, an abundance-positive, net-negative “city of the future.”
Rick’s paradigm isn’t either-or, but both-and, or all-and. He’s solving abundance for humanity and mother earth at the same time.
Rick launched the initial idea of an Abundant City in 2020. His vision for THE CIRCLE, the world’s first Abundant City, redefines the concept of urban development. It’s purpose-built for “Total Abundance Wellbeing” – a total redesign for the total human.
Abundance Day, co-authored by Rick and Monique Justus, is a revolutionary path to Total Abundance Wellbeing; It has the potential to completely revolutionize today's urban planning standards.
One of the 12 essential elements of his complete solution is “Home Environment” – inside and outside.
With this in mind, Rick and his team aren't just aiming to make THE CIRCLE one of the greenest cities because they should, but because they all love nature and green spaces. In the context of "green," Rick likes using the word “dynamic.”
And while the word "green" can take on a variety of connotations, THE CIRCLE will encompass them all – lush environments, renewable energy, and future sustainability.
"The ‘race to zero’ emissions is exciting, but do you know what's even more exciting? Net negative,” says Rick.
"Net negative is a positive,” Rick adds with a smile. THE CIRCLE will have zero cars, zero streets, and – drum roll – better-than-zero-emissions. If a city is already at zero — that is, it produces as much energy as it uses — it can become a net producer of energy. It’s like an electric car using special filters to capture increasing amounts of CO2.
Gopala Krishnan (“GK”), General Partner and Advisor at Abundant Nations World of Funds, added, “We have raised the bar because net zero is no longer enough. It will take net negative, next generation ESG strategy, and policy coherence.”
Understanding the difference between carbon neutral, net zero, and net negative is critical.
“We were excited to accept the challenge of making THE CIRCLE a net-negative ‘city of the future,’” said Preetha Prabhakar, President of Nanban ESG Solutions. She added, “Abundant Cities will be the Crown Jewel project of Nanban ESG Solutions. It encompasses everything we stand for: creating a sustainable, healthier universe with no boundaries where all of humanity can live a contented life filled with Joy, Happiness, and Abundance!!”
Sakthi Palanigounder, General Partner at Abundant Nations World of Funds, raises the bar even further. He says, "Today, societies are built and structured to benefit only human beings. We must envision and build cities where all living beings can co-exist with nature with much Abundance." We're moving from a Garden City to a "city in nature." Coexistence is about living in balance with nature.
At the risk of sounding woo-woo, Rick’s new model of development is healing humanity for mother earth and mother earth for humanity.
Rick’s setting aside 200+ acres for Abundance Gardens, a "green lung" in the city very similar to Singapore. THE CIRCLE will also integrate Square Foot Gardening (urban micro-gardening).
Rick and Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF) are in discussions with ultra-high-rise specialist firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.
Rick Justus Sr.
Abundant Nations
email us here