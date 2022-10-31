HDPAC ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GASSENDY BRAVE AS DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS IN HAITI.
Mr. Brave is the right person for the job. He is well qualified, articulate and understands the need for full integration of the Haitian Diaspora at all levels of Haitian society.”FLORIDA, MIAMI, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (HDPAC) ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GASSENDY BRAVE AS DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS, OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA, KENSCOFF HAITI.
— Dr. Georges J. Casimir, President & Chairman of the Board (HDPAC)
The Washington DC office of the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) is proud to announce the official appointment of Mr. Gassendy Brave as HDPAC’s Haiti Director of Communications at the office of the Haitian Diaspora or Bureau De La Diaspora Haitienne, known by its French acronym as BDH.
Mr. Brave is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA, Paris, France) and has many years of experience as an administrator, journalist, and commentator of current events. As Director of Communications, Mr. Brave will promote the views of the Haitian Diaspora in general and of HDPAC in particular. The goal of HDPAC is to promote the integration of the Haitian diaspora at every level of Haitian society. Mr. Brave will be a constant reminder that the Haitian Diaspora intends to maximize its presence on the grounds and become part of the discussion as Haiti strives for a better future.
During this tumultuous time in the remarkable history of the first Black Republic in the world, the voice of the Haitian Diaspora is not only needed, but important, if Haiti must move in the right direction. As such, HDPAC wishes to ensure that within all the cacophonies – the hallmark of disorganization - there is a sober, well thought-out, reasonable, and experienced voice designed to make sense of the vision and the goal we share for a better Haiti as we carve out together the way forward.
Among his many responsibilities, Mr. Brave will have as his priority to articulate the need for a new Haitian Constitution that would consider the Haitian Diaspora and ensure that said constitution recognizes all Haitians as equal, whether residing in Haiti or overseas. In addition, Mr. Brave will interface with all local and international media in Haiti, the Haitian government, members of civil society, the diplomatic community, and all non-governmental organizations to ensure that the position of the Haitian Diaspora is lucid and clearly understood.
HDPAC invites all its supporters, donors, allies and partners in Haiti, the United States, Canada, France, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and any other country where there are Haitians to applaud and welcome the appointment of Gassendy Brave as HDPAC’s Haiti Director of Communications, Bureau De La Diaspora Haitienne (BDH). May God Bless Haiti.
