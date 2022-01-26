Submit Release
HDPAC APPOINTED NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - DAVID L. ALEXIS

David L. Alexis, Executive Director, HDPAC

PRESIDENT OF HDPAC, DR. GEORGES J. CASIMIR APPOINTED DAVID L. ALEXIS OF WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA TO BE THE NEXT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HDPAC.

I am very honored by the appointment and I am looking forward to working with President Casimir and others to further the goals of the organization.”
— David L. Alexis
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The President of the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) is pleased to announce that Mr. David L. Alexis has been appointed as Executive Director of HDPAC to replace Mr. Emmanuel Roy who resigned last week. Mr. Alexis, a Haitian American of great distinction will take office immediately and shall continue to further the goal of the organization.

As a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida for the last forty years, Mr. Alexis has been very instrumental in the election and re-elections of several governors and U.S. Senators from Florida. He has been very successful in raising money to support several political initiatives, a skill that is important to HDPAC’s success. HDPAC is a non-affiliated political action committee whose sole goal is to raise money to support candidates for offices at the local, state, and federal level who support political initiatives that are important to Haitian Americans and Haiti in general.

Mr. Alexis is taking over as executive director less than a year of the midterm elections in the United States, so an immediate goal is to look around the country, especially in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Texas, places with significant number of Haitian American voters to support incumbents and candidates who support the Haitian American community. Because we work on both sides of the aisle, we will consider our support to candidates based on their responsiveness to the needs of the community. We are neither Democrats nor Republicans, we area community with specific needs seeking to ensure that our needs are not neglected.

We thank, Mr. Emmanuel Roy for his work on behalf of HDPAC, specifically for his leadership in organizing the Haiti Unity Summit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where 9 political factions from Haiti were brought together to form one accord leading to the final resolution of the political crisis in Haiti. This was a monumental achievement.

