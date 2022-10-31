HDPAC OPENS DIASPORA OFFICE IN HAITI - BUREAU DE LA DIASPORA HAITIENNE BY HDPAC

Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee

THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE -HDPAC ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA IN HAITI, KNOWNS BY ITS FRENCH ACRONYM AS BDH

The Haitian Diaspora is Haiti's last hope. We want to join forces with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to move Haiti in a different direction. We need a government more responsive to the people.” — David L. Alexis