HDPAC OPENS DIASPORA OFFICE IN HAITI - BUREAU DE LA DIASPORA HAITIENNE BY HDPAC
THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE -HDPAC ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA IN HAITI, KNOWNS BY ITS FRENCH ACRONYM AS BDH
The Haitian Diaspora is Haiti's last hope. We want to join forces with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to move Haiti in a different direction. We need a government more responsive to the people.”NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (HDPAC) ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE “BUREAU DE LA DIASPORA HAITIENNE” (BDH) IN KENSCOFF, HAITI.
— David L. Alexis
Washington, DC - During his speech at the Louisiana summit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dr. Georges J. Casimir, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of HDPAC stated “The Haitian Diaspora can no longer afford to watch from the sidelines as Haiti descends into utter chaos.”
Under the leadership of HDPAC, the Haitian Diaspora intends to become an integral and decisive part of the political, social, and economic life of Haiti. In that spirit and in fulfillment of this promise, HDPAC is proud to announce the opening of the Office of the Haitian Diaspora, or Bureau De La Diaspora HAITIENNE which will be known by its French acronym (BDH) located in Kenscoff, Haiti.
Under the leadership of David L. Alexis, HDPAC Executive Director and Gassendy Brave, HDPAC’s Haiti Director of Communications, the office shall serve as official liaison between Haiti and the Haitian Diaspora. The office will provide assistance to, coordination for, and on behalf of members of the Haitian Diaspora who are seeking help navigating the often intricate and complex nature of conducting business in Haiti.
As we work tirelessly with all stakeholders to find a solution to Haiti’s current security and political problems, HDPAC wishes to position itself as a non-partisan organization with the goal of full integration of the Haitian Diaspora. HDPAC’s vision is to help create and promote a democratic Haiti based on a forward looking, citizen-centered governance where the government works for the benefit of the people it serves.
Towards that end HDPAC invites all people who share our vision to join us in making it a reality. Through our office in Haiti, the first of its kind, HDPAC shall continue to work with its partners from all sectors of Haitian society, including the international community, especially all the accredited diplomats in Haiti. We thank our supporters and donors in advance for making the “Bureau of the Haitian Diaspora” a reality. The Office of the Haitian Diaspora (BDH) is located at 462 Route de Fort-Jacques, Lautin 7, Kenscoff, Haiti. For information about this Press Release please call Dr. Georges J. Casimir - 202-993-5333.
Dr. Georges J. Casimir
Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee
+1 2029935333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other