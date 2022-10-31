Submit Release
State Bar proposes quicker discipline process, needs staffing

The State Bar proposed to the Legislature on Friday new discipline case processing standards, including shorter timelines and prioritizing based on risk to the public, complexity and type of charges. The report was required by the Legislature's last bar fee bill. In announcing the proposals the bar echoed statements it has made in the past that new standards to improve the disciplinary case system would likely require an increase in staffing in the Office of Chief Trial Counsel.

