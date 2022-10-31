PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for LP Waterworks, Inc.



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a virtual customer meeting on Tuesday, November 15, for customers of LP Waterworks, Inc. The utility filed an application with the PSC in May for a staff-assisted rate case.

LP Waterworks is a Class C water and wastewater utility company, providing service to 425 residential customers, 21 general service customers, and 2 fire flow customers in Highlands County. LP Waterworks customers wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available on the PSC’s website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, and the deadline to sign up is Thursday, November 10 at noon. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on LP Waterworks’ rate request and its quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility’s request. Customers are invited to sign up and participate at the scheduled virtual meeting on: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 10:00 a.m. A live broadcast of the virtual customer meeting will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.