Declining Prices Limit Global Orthopedic Trauma Device Market - New Study by iData Research

The current trend within the orthopedic trauma market continues to be a shift towards titanium products, as the cost associated with titanium products decreases, its use will increase.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global orthopedic trauma devices market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. A major limiter of the global orthopedic trauma market is the decrease in average selling prices (ASP). As hospitals continue to cut costs and governments become increasingly price sensitive, ASP decreases are expected to continue over the forecast period.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Orthopedic Trauma Devices, the market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $9.3 billion. This suite of reports includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including devices related to plates and screws, bioabsorbable fixation, intramedullary nails, cannulated screws, intramedullary hip screws, conventional hip screws, staple fixation, bone pins, external fixation and bone growth stimulators. The value of applicable instruments used in those segments is not included in the scope of this report.

Among the many competitors in the orthopedic trauma device market, DePuy Synthes, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet are the top three market share leaders. In 2021, DePuy Synthes was the overall leader of the global orthopedic trauma market. The company maintained a strong position in all segments other than bioabsorbable fixation and bone growth stimulation.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

