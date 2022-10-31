Walmart.com Now Carries Venezia 1920 Luxury Skincare Products
Plant-Based Products Offer Safer Alternative to Products With Potentially Harmful Chemicals
This is great news to know that one of the country’s largest retailers carries our beauty products.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart.com now offers Venezia 1920’s luxury limited-edition plant-based skincare product line.
“This is great news to know that one of the country’s largest retailers carries our beauty products,” said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. “We have developed skincare products that value high-quality botanical extracts as ingredients over harsh chemicals.”
Zin said Venezia 1920 decided earlier this year to market its global beauty brand to American consumers.
“With Walmart.com, millions of consumers will be able to find Venezia 1920,” he added.
Zin said consumers today are more interested in the ingredients found in personal care products than ever before.
“The retailers know the natural beauty market is growing exponentially. We emphasize safety and the quality of the products we use,” Zin said. “We prefer to use natural ingredients, rather than potentially harmful chemicals.”
Zin said the luxury skincare division of Venezia 1920 develops products that primarily use plant-based ingredients.
Venezia 1920 does not use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**.
“You will recognize a lot of our ingredients, such as Vitamins A and E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, and Pomegranate,” he said.
Venezia 1920 skincare products include:
●Instant Lifting Serum
●Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion
●Anti-Aging Serum
●Supermoisturizing Anti-Aging Cream
●Intensive Hydrating Anti-Aging Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid
●Intense Purifying Cleanser
●Ultra Lifting Cream
“We are just starting to expand our market reach in the U.S.,” Zin said.“Having Walmart.com carry Venezia 1920 is a great coup for us. We are very happy consumers now can find our luxury skincare products on Walmart’s website.”
To purchase Venezia 1920 products, visit Walmart.com.
* Except in massage oil
** Nickel <0.00001%
