Billboard Magazine - Independent Promoter (Boisvert) Holds Share of Major Market
Northern California concert promoter takes on housing the homeless.
Elated to be taking on the challenge of the development of homeless housing.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rene Boisvert, a former elite Northern California concert promoter and current founder of Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder – Taking it to the Streets
Taking it to the Streets Nascent Real Estate Model for Homeless Housing Inventory:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and significantly scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact to help those in need.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Billboard, an international music and entertainment magazine, featured Rene Boisvert and his event production company:
“A true street promoter, (Rene) Boisvert’s strength lies in his ability to work multiple marketing strategies within a given marketplace to achieve maximum ticket sales.”
- Billboard Magazine
