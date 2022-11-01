RE-Target® chosen by 3 regional organizations to grow member engagement on leading industry platforms
RE-Target’s newest clients integrate it into FlexMLS, Relevate and the Triangle MLS Portal.
Today’s announcement could not be a better demonstration of RE-Target’s ability to be easily integrated into any association or MLS webstack.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS® (GLAR), Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® (GRAR) and Triangle MLS have chosen RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to enhance member engagement with MLS resources and affiliate home service providers on three different business platforms. These organizations represent nearly 25,000 real estate professionals.
— Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate, SavvyCard
RE-Target is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.
Greater Louisville will roll out RE-Target® on FlexMLS. Greater Rochester will integrate the program into their Relevate member dashboard and Triangle MLS will incorporate the software into its proprietary MLS dashboard.
“Our RE-Target integration with FlexMLS provides a valuable opportunity for our members to interact with important association information and learn more about our affiliate members,” said Lynda Fernandez, GLAR CEO. “Increasing our members’ awareness of our affiliates and local home service providers will help them be better informed as they assist buyers and sellers.”
“We want the Relevate Member Portal to be the center of our member’s association experience,” said James Yockel, GRAR CEO. “Incorporating RE-Target supports this goal by giving us the ability to visually communicate with our members about GRAR’s products, services, and affiliates, placing them front and center with links driving deeper engagement.”
“RE-Target will seamlessly integrate into our new MLS Portal,” said Matt Fowler, executive director of Triangle MLS. “In addition to giving us a new way to drive awareness and adoption of our services, RE-Target also connects our subscribers with local affiliates. The non-dues revenue the program generates will support our association stakeholders in their delivery of new tools and services to our shared members. It’s a win on multiple levels.”
“Today’s announcement could not be a better demonstration of RE-Target’s ability to be easily integrated into any association or MLS webstack,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “We designed RE-Target to be platform agnostic to eliminate this potential barrier for our clients. We’re thrilled to be working with these three forward-thinking organizations to enhance their preferred operational platforms.”
About Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS®:
The Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS® (GLAR) is the "The Voice for Real Estate" in Greater Louisville. As the local arm of America’s largest trade association, the National Association of REALTORS®, GLAR represents more than 5,500 members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. GLAR advocates to protect homeownership rights and the real estate profession, provides business services, technology, and education for its members, and is the most comprehensive resource for marketplace data for the Greater Louisville area. For more information, visit www.LouisvilleRealtors.com.
About Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®:
The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade association representing and supporting more than 3,000 REALTORS® in the Rochester metro area and beyond with chapters serving portions of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. REALTORS® are real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics put forth by the National Association of REALTORS®. GRAR also provides a public website featuring all property listings in the region served at www.HomeSteadNet.com.
About Triangle MLS:
Triangle MLS, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®. TMLS provides a database management service for over 16,000 Real Estate professionals. The service area of TMLS currently includes 16 counties in the greater Triangle area. TMLS compiles over 12,000 active listings on homes for sale at any time and totals over 63,000 listings annually. In addition, it provides historical data and photographs on homes sold in our area for the past ten years. For more information, visit www.trianglemls.com.
