Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,055 in the last 365 days.

N.J. Cogliati Joins the Procensis Team as Senior Account Executive

N.J. Cogliati Joins Procensis

Procensis is very pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our global business development function and meet our aggressive goals for growth”
— Ed Kennedy, President at Procensis
WARMINSTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procensis has announced that as it continues to maintain authority in mobility and network design solutions, N.J. Cogliati will join the team as Senior Account Executive.

Cogliati brings over 20 years of technology implementation experience in the warehouse, distribution, and retail industries to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Officiating Technology/Services for VantageSportz, who recently acquired ZebraWeb.org, a SaaS-based operations system for officials at all levels of the sports industry which Cogliati founded prior. Additionally, the new hire also served as Vice President of an IT consulting firm focused on app development for staff augmentation. He worked with businesses as their defacto CIO to coordinate major technology implementations across industries.

Serving as Senior Account Executive, Cogliati will utilize his experience to gain a deep understanding of clients' strengths and weaknesses on the floor in order to provide tailored solutions to clients to enhance their processes.

“Based on the advancements and challenges in the industries that Procensis services, I believe there is a great opportunity to leverage my experience to make a great impact,” said Cogliati. “I want [our partners and clients] to know they have an ally and friend with us. They can depend on us when they need us.”

According to Ed Kennedy, President at Procensis, “Procensis is very pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our global business development function and meet our aggressive goals for growth. We fully expect N.J. will be an asset in the days and years to come to not only our enterprise clients but our entire ecosystem.”

Procensis is a leading, global mobility solutions provider with over 25 years of experience focused on the latest technologies to help businesses achieve the most effective workflows on the distribution and manufacturing floor.

###

For more information on Procensis’ latest hire, please contact Joshua Irons, Head of Marketing, at jirons@procensis.com.

Joshua Irons
Procensis
jirons@procensis.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

N.J. Cogliati Joins the Procensis Team as Senior Account Executive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.