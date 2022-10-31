N.J. Cogliati Joins the Procensis Team as Senior Account Executive
Procensis is very pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our global business development function and meet our aggressive goals for growth”WARMINSTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procensis has announced that as it continues to maintain authority in mobility and network design solutions, N.J. Cogliati will join the team as Senior Account Executive.
— Ed Kennedy, President at Procensis
Cogliati brings over 20 years of technology implementation experience in the warehouse, distribution, and retail industries to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Officiating Technology/Services for VantageSportz, who recently acquired ZebraWeb.org, a SaaS-based operations system for officials at all levels of the sports industry which Cogliati founded prior. Additionally, the new hire also served as Vice President of an IT consulting firm focused on app development for staff augmentation. He worked with businesses as their defacto CIO to coordinate major technology implementations across industries.
Serving as Senior Account Executive, Cogliati will utilize his experience to gain a deep understanding of clients' strengths and weaknesses on the floor in order to provide tailored solutions to clients to enhance their processes.
“Based on the advancements and challenges in the industries that Procensis services, I believe there is a great opportunity to leverage my experience to make a great impact,” said Cogliati. “I want [our partners and clients] to know they have an ally and friend with us. They can depend on us when they need us.”
According to Ed Kennedy, President at Procensis, “Procensis is very pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our global business development function and meet our aggressive goals for growth. We fully expect N.J. will be an asset in the days and years to come to not only our enterprise clients but our entire ecosystem.”
Procensis is a leading, global mobility solutions provider with over 25 years of experience focused on the latest technologies to help businesses achieve the most effective workflows on the distribution and manufacturing floor.
