Over 30 Of Philadelphia’s Best Vantage Points For Stand-Ups, B-Roll & Photos

With sensational skyline views, stunning street scenes, and a buzzing fanbase, Philadelphia offers the perfect backdrop for the 2022 World Series and the MLS Playoffs. Photographers, videographers, reporters, and influencers who are covering the excitement in Philadelphia have no shortage of vantage points and iconic scenes to choose from. Here are more than 30 vantage points and insider tips for capturing just the right angle at each of them.

Phillies and Union Focused:

Citizens Bank Park – From outside the Third Base Plaza at the Phillies home stadium, you will catch an inside look into the Phillies stadium with a view of an iconic Liberty Bell replica from now-gone Veterans Stadium. One Citizens Bank Way Philadelphia, PA 19148-5249 | Website

Subaru Park – Multiple exterior shots of Subaru Park, the Union's home stadium, are available from the Chester Waterfront Trail which runs between the Delaware River and Subaru Park. 2501 Seaport Dr, Chester, PA 19013 | Website

Broad Street (Avenue of the Arts) – Standing on the median just south of Philadelphia City Hall, you will find a beautiful frame of the iconic Philadelphia street with City Hall in the background. This is where the city comes together for post-game celebrations after a big win! Broad Street from Chestnut to Spruce Streets | Website

Dilworth Park/City Hall: Phillies and Union banners hang from the east and west Market Street-facing sides of City Hall in celebration of the 2022 World Series. Busy with foot traffic and Philly pride, this is traditionally a great spot for man-on-the-street interviews. Permits are required for media photo and video. 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (West Side of City Hall) | Website

LOVE Park – Famous Robert Indiana icon in the heart of Love Park. This offers a great vantage point of City Hall. Permits are required for media photo and video. 16th Street and JFK Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19102 | Website

Rittenhouse Square – Historic square filled with office workers, amblers, families, musicians, etc. and surrounded by high-end restaurants. Every day during the World Series Run, Rittenhouse Square will be blasting the Phillies unofficial team anthem "Dancing on My Own" at 12:30 pm and 5:30 pm. 18 th & Walnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Historic square filled with office workers, amblers, families, musicians, etc. and surrounded by high-end restaurants. Every day during the World Series Run, Rittenhouse Square will be blasting the Phillies unofficial team anthem “Dancing on My Own” at 12:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Skyline Shots:

Cira Green – The western facades of Center City’s skyscrapers viewed from the grassy rooftop of Cira Centre South, 90 feet above street level. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. in summer, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. fall through spring. 129 S. 30th Street (entrance at 30th Street between Chestnut & Walnut Street) | Website

Loews Philadelphia Hotel – From the 33 rd floor of the historic PSFS building, view of Center City and City Hall through large glass windows. Especially great at sunset. 1200 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 | Website

Penn Park – View of the Philadelphia skyline from the University of Pennsylvania's campus in West Philadelphia. Credit to University of Pennsylvania is required on all photographs and footage. 3000 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 | Website

Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk – Views of Center City skyscrapers with the boardwalk and trails stretching for miles along the river. 25th & Locust Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103 | Website

South Street Bridge – Sweeping views of the Center City Skyline from the water. This is one of the most popular photography locations in Philadelphia! 2800 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Sweeping views of the Center City Skyline from the water. This is one of the most popular photography locations in Philadelphia!

From New Jersey:

Adventure Aquarium – Philadelphia skyline view from east, including Benjamin Franklin Bridge. 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103 | Website

Benjamin Franklin Bridge – Standing at the start of the bridge on the Camden side, view of the Philadelphia skyline. Requires a permit through the Delaware River Port Authority. 4th & Pearl Streets, Camden, NJ 08103 | Website

Standing at the start of the bridge on the Camden side, view of the Philadelphia skyline. Requires a permit through the Delaware River Port Authority. Wiggins Waterfront Park – Panoramic view of Philadelphia skyline from the east, across the river, with Benjamin Franklin Bridge. 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103 | Website

Panoramic view of Philadelphia skyline from the east, across the river, with Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway:

Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps and Rocky Statue – Parthenon-like façade of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the site of Rocky’s famous run; long lens compression down Parkway shows skyline and City Hall. Permits are required for media photo and video. 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130 | Website

Assembly Rooftop Lounge – Sweeping views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from atop this well-appointed roof deck of the Logan Philadelphia Hotel. Advanced notice required. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130 | Website

Boathouse Row / Kelly Drive – Iconic set of collegiate crew clubhouses, lovely during the day, lit up at night. Best views are from Fairmount Water Works (behind Philadelphia Museum of Art) or Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Permits are required for media photo and video. 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130 | Website

Iconic set of collegiate crew clubhouses, lovely during the day, lit up at night. Best views are from Fairmount Water Works (behind Philadelphia Museum of Art) or Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Permits are required for media photo and video.

Waterfront Views:

Cherry Street Pier – Views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Delaware River, Race Street Pier; inside: artists’ studios, a bazaar-like commercial space and open-air garden. Permit 121 N. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

Race Street Pier – View of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the Delaware River and Cherry Street Pier. Permit Race Street & N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

Spruce Street Harbor Park – Views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and historic ships from seasonal park with beer garden, hammocks, lights and family activities. Permit 301 S. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

Views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and historic ships from seasonal park with beer garden, hammocks, lights and family activities. Permit

Historic District:

Elfreth’s Alley – The nation’s oldest continuously occupied residential street gives cobblestone charm and quaint rowhouse realness. 2 nd & Front Streets and Arch & Race Streets | Website

Independence Visitor Center – East- and south-facing second-floor balconies with views of The President's House, the Liberty Bell Center, Independence Hall and the National Constitution Center. Advanced notice required. 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

Liberty Bell – Iconic Bell as seen against the backdrop of Independence Hall. Permit required for interior and exterior filming, provided the project meets Independence National Historical Park criteria. Commercial filming not permitted inside the building while open to the public. 526 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

National Constitution Center – Upper indoor space and outdoor terrace with Independence Hall in the background. Advanced notice required; depending on extent and needs, a fee may be 525 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19106 | Website

National Museum of American Jewish History / OY/YO Sculpture – Upper balcony with wide view of Independence Mall from the National Constitution Center to Independence Hall and all the way to City Hall. Here, you can also find the monumental OY/YO sculpture by artist Deb Kass. Advanced notice required. 5 th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106 | Website

Upper balcony with wide view of Independence Mall from the National Constitution Center to Independence Hall and all the way to City Hall. Here, you can also find the monumental OY/YO sculpture by artist Deb Kass. Advanced notice required.

Philly Foodie Destinations:

9 th Street Italian Market – The nation’s oldest continuous outdoor market. 919 S. 9 th Street, Philadelphia PA 19147 | Website

Pat's King of Steaks & Geno's Steaks – Famous Philly cheesesteak vendors—and rivals—that occupy the same South Philly street corner and serve the masses 24/7. 1237 E. Passayunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Reading Terminal Market – Indoor food paradise filled with more than 80 historic and new vendors, many of which are Amish. 1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 | Website

Indoor food paradise filled with more than 80 historic and new vendors, many of which are Amish.

More Iconic Philadelphia:



Friendship Gate – Colorful, ornate, four-story symbolic gateway to historic, hip Chinatown. Arch Street & N. 10 th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 | Website

Mural Arts Philadelphia – More than 4,000 outdoor murals in all, including several Phillies-focused murals. 24 th & Walnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103 | Website

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens – Multi-level, open city lot filled with the whimsical, fantastical, impassioned 3-D mosaics of artist/activist Isaiah Zagar. 1020 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 | Website

Multi-level, open city lot filled with the whimsical, fantastical, impassioned 3-D mosaics of artist/activist Isaiah Zagar.

