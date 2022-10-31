Submit Release
Maryland Horse Industry Board Will Meet Thursday, November 10th In Person

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 31, 2022) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, November 10 at 10 a.m. in person at the new Maryland Horse Library & Education Center, 321 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136. This meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will include an overview of the library and education center by Cricket Goodall, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, and a presentation by Joe DeFrancis, board member of the National Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority. A detailed agenda, minutes from the October 2022 meeting, project updates and a financial summary will be sent out prior to the meeting.
If you need further information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or 240-344-0000.

