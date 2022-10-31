Terrydale Capital provides a $337,500 loan for an industrial property in Norwood, OH

The Commercial Real Estate firm negotiated with the lender on behalf of their client for a competitive interest rate of 5.41%, leading to a successful close.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, senior housing & assisted living, and land.

In recent times, Cody Baker with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $337,500 loan for a buyer who asked to not be disclosed for the purchase of an industrial property located in Norwood, OH. The loan featured a 25-Year amortization with a 5.41% interest rate on a 25-Year amortization and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

The team of experts at Terrydale Capital prides themselves in providing the highest level of customer service by delivering constant communication, creative solutions, and concise guidance throughout the process.

For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit https://terrydalecapital.com/.

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.