Terrydale Capital provides a $1.6MM loan for a Student Housing Acquisition in Boston, MA

Through a trusted lender and an excellent long-standing relationship, the CRE firm was able to secure financing in less than 45 days.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, and senior housing & assisted living.

In recent times, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $1,600,000 loan for a client who asked to be not disclosed for the acquisition of a student housing property located in Boston, MA. The borrowers were seeking to increase the original property unit count, so wTDC needed to make sure that the construction costs and projections aligned with the market costs. Due to a strong existing relationship with the lender, Terrydale Capital secured an 18-month term at 70% LTC with full term interest only, and non-course. The deal was closed in under 45 days.

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.