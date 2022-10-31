Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,052 in the last 365 days.

Terrydale Capital provides a $1.6MM loan for a Student Housing Acquisition in Boston, MA

Through a trusted lender and an excellent long-standing relationship, the CRE firm was able to secure financing in less than 45 days.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, and senior housing & assisted living.

In recent times, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $1,600,000 loan for a client who asked to be not disclosed for the acquisition of a student housing property located in Boston, MA. The borrowers were seeking to increase the original property unit count, so wTDC needed to make sure that the construction costs and projections aligned with the market costs. Due to a strong existing relationship with the lender, Terrydale Capital secured an 18-month term at 70% LTC with full term interest only, and non-course. The deal was closed in under 45 days.

For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit http://www.terrydalecapital.com

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.

Gregory Gali
Terrydale Capital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Terrydale Capital provides a $1.6MM loan for a Student Housing Acquisition in Boston, MA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.