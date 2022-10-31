Commercial drivers - download the updated CDL test app to assist in getting licensed

ANKENY, Iowa – Oct. 28, 2022 – Commercial drivers are critical to our businesses, state and economy. A newly updated app from the Iowa Department of Transportation will help prepare future commercial drivers in their process to become licensed.

The upgrade will provide additional resources to Iowans specifically around the pre-trip portion of the CDL skills test. The update includes 19 pre-trip instructional videos together with 130 new sample test questions. The addition of these videos and questions will provide more support and training materials designed to assist customers in successfully preparing for the necessary pre-trip vehicle inspection test.

The app also helps current CDL holders prepare for endorsements to their license including school bus, passenger, and construction (i.e. air brakes). It includes information from the CDL manual that is broken down into sections along with micro-quizzes and full-length practice tests, all designed to be similar to the actual exam. In addition, there is a dashboard for individual users featuring their progress which helps identify any knowledge gaps prior to taking the exam.

The popular driver’s license test app is available for Android and iOS devices and was developed in partnership between the Iowa DOT and Iowa-based company, Higher Learning Technologies. It is a shining example of how private industry and government can work together to help make our citizens more successful. The app is free to anyone with a valid Iowa driver’s license.

If you have already downloaded the Iowa CDL test app, it will be updated automatically. If you do not have the app, check your device’s app store for “Iowa CDL test app.”

#

Contact: Ronee Slagle at 515-296-2393 or ronee.slagle@iowadot.us