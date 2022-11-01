Evelyn Ackah Named to Top 3 Immigration Lawyers in Calgary, AB
Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah has been named one of the Top 3 immigration lawyers in Calgary, Alberta by Three Best Rated
This is an honour for the entire Ackah Business Immigration Law team. We work hard for our clients, and to achieve this recognition for 4 consecutive years demonstrates our commitment to our clients. ”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honoured to announce that Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah has been named one of the Top 3 immigration lawyers in Calgary, Alberta by Three Best Rated®. This is the 4th consecutive year Evelyn Ackah has been rated one of the top 3 Calgary immigration lawyers. Evelyn Ackah is the Founder and Managing Lawyer of Calgary based Ackah Business Immigration Law.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
"Expert recommended Top 3 Immigration Lawyers in Calgary, AB. All of our immigration lawyers actually face a rigorous 50-Point Inspection, which includes everything from checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust and cost to the general excellence. You deserve only the best!"
- Three Best Rated
Three Best Rated's system for choosing the top immigration law firms in Calgary includes checking law firm reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust and costs.
Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah said,
"This is an honour for me and the entire team at Ackah Business Immigration Law. We work hard for our clients, and to achieve this recognition for so many consecutive years demonstrates our commitment to our clients and their satisfaction. Immigration law is confusing and difficult, and it changes people's lives. We're proud of the work we do at Ackah Law and grateful to be recognized by Three Best Rated."
Evelyn Ackah is proud of the awards and recognitions Ackah Business Immigration Law has received for client satisfaction, blogs and podcast and client services.
About Three Best Rated®
Three Best Rated® (CANADA) was created in 2014 with a simple goal to find the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, etc., in key cities. Businesses do not pay us to list them ever. We believe that local businesses provide better services than corporations to you and your family. Local businesses know your city better since they live there too. Our policy is free to list because if you can pay to list, then is it really the best business? No Pay to Play!
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
