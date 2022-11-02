OurPact’s New Family Locator Tool Helps Parents Follow Their Children 24/7 with Precise Location Tracking and History

OurPact's enhanced Family Locator Tool allows parents to follow their kids 24/7 with precise location and history tracking Locate multiple kids simultaneously with OurPact's enhanced Family Locator tool

The leading parental control app just got even better by releasing an improved Family Locator feature that makes OurPact an invaluable resource for parents.

The safety and well-being of children is our top priority, and our new Family Locator feature will help parents locate their kids when they need to most.” — Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eturi Corp. announced its latest release today of their ground-breaking parental control app OurPact for iOS and Android devices. This new release includes an improved Family Locator feature that will be a true game changer for parents who want to be able to track the location of their children. This update offers smaller geofences, a location history, as well as a timeline of location activity. It all adds up to make this the most dynamic and insightful version of this app to date. Unlike other tech companies such as Apple, NASDAQ: AAPL. , Meta/Facebook, NASDAQ: META, and Google, NASDAQ: GOOGL, OurPact uses the highest level of data encryption and never sells our users' data or personal information to data mining organizations.By adding live GPS tracking to this leading cross-platform app, parents are now able to get real time updates to the precise location of their family members. Users can also create smaller, even more accurate geofences around any locations of interest such as schools, friends’ houses, and the family home so they know precisely when their kids arrive and leave those locations by getting an automatic notification sent to the parent’s device from OurPact. Another improvement is the location history tool which allows parents to see a 30-day historical breadcrumb trail of the exact routes and stops of each child’s device. So, it eliminates the guesswork of relying on communicating with kids and hoping that they’re being honest about where they’ve been. Now parents will truly know where their children have been before they even get home.This release of OurPact comes on the heels of the recent View feature update that gives parents visibility into their children’s online activity via automated periodic or on demand screenshots of their children’s devices and saves them in the parent’s View photo gallery. Both privacy and security are highly important to OurPact, so each screenshot is encrypted for maximum safety and security. This feature is exclusive to OurPact and allows parents to spot troubling or even dangerous behavior as it’s happening, and hopefully before it’s too late. It’s one of the most valuable features that make the OurPact app a truly priceless resource for parents worldwide. View is a vital tool for parents who want to keep their kids safe from the growing threats of cyberbullying, online sexual predators, substance abuse, profanity, self-harm, and more.In May of 2022, the View feature proved integral in helping one OurPact client stop a sexploitation scheme against her 14-year-old son. This single mom found out that an online predator managed to infiltrate her son’s Instagram account with the sole purpose of extorting money from him. The perpetrator sent him a seemingly harmless friend request and since “she” was connected to a few of his other real-world friends, he innocently accepted. In no time, it escalated to the point where her son was coerced into sending nude photos of himself to the perpetrator. This is where the OurPact’s View feature came into play by giving her visibility into her son’s device and online activities and allowing her to address the situation with her son before it was too late. To find out more about this all too familiar and harrowing scheme affecting kids today and how this single mom used OurPact to protect her son, read her sexploitation case study here and watch her first person video of the events here.“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our new Family Locator and View features can aid parents in helping their children with critical conversations that may be difficult to broach in everyday life. This also includes helping parents locate their kids when they need to most and we’re proud that OurPact can do both.”Eturi Corp. is the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools to put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.

Discover why Ourpact is the leading parental control app on the market