Florida High School 7V7 Association to Provide NIL Education Platform to Help Coaches and Athletes Manage NIL Process

Eccker Sports is a NIL information platform designed to help coaches and administrators manage the challenges of NIL and help student-athletes and their families maximize the financial opportunities of NIL when they get to college

Eccker Sports NIL Playbook and Resource Hub Offers Comprehensive Solution to High School Market

Coaches need help managing NIL on a daily basis in their programs and student athletes want to figure out how to maximize the money they can earn with NIL when they get to college” — Eccker Sports COO Tim Prukop

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida High School 7v7 Association has partnered with Eccker Sports, an information company for high school sports, to provide educational services for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to member high schools, allowing coaches to better manage the evolution of NIL in their programs and to help athletes and their families maximize their financial opportunities with NIL when they get to college.

NIL has ushered in the most extensive disruption to amateur athletics in a generation and the industry is trying to keep up. With a lack of unified regulations, NIL has become a centerpiece to collegiate recruiting and has quickly thrown high school athletics into unfamiliar territory. It is why Will Dettor, Executive Director of the Florida High School 7v7 Association, proactively sought to provide a reliable NIL education program to his 138 member schools and more than 3,000 student-athletes.

“We saw NIL coming two years ago and knew sooner or later that it would trickle down to high school athletics,” Dettor said. “Knowing that coaches in Florida are already stretched thin, preemptively, I wanted to provide a trusted resource for them so that they, their kids and the families had the proper information and tools to navigate NIL in the most informed way. Eccker Sports has everything we were looking for. It’s a perfect fit for our association.”

The Florida High School 7v7 Association provides high schools across Florida the opportunity to work with their players in the off-season on their offensive and defensive skills and compete in 7v7 with other member schools informally or at FHS7v7A Regional and State Championship sanctioned tournaments. Beginning Tuesday, November 1, member coaches signing up on the spring 7v7 registration page will have links to access a license to the Eccker Sports NIL Playbook.

“When we first met with Will, we knew this was going to be a perfect match,” Eccker Sports COO and co-Founder Tim Prukop said. “NIL is very challenging and it is changing every day. Coaches need help managing NIL on a daily basis in their programs and student athletes want to figure out how to maximize the money they can earn with NIL when they get to college. Will recognized that and wanted to provide his members and families with a comprehensive service to put them all in the best position to win. Eccker Sports is eager to help them do just that.”

The annual membership to Eccker’s NIL Playbook starts with a video curriculum of six module courses online that will educate users on the history of NIL, key terms and concepts, and best practices. Additionally, the Eccker Sports resource hub has the most detailed library of NIL information for the high school market, including articles, state laws, abstracts, summaries, bylaws, interpretations, as well as college and universities policies and procedures. Coach Assist offers high school coaches NIL presentation templates, one pagers and other tools to help them manage NIL in their communities. Finally, the company is building a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build and execute an effective NIL plan.

About Eccker Sports

Eccker Sports is an information platform serving student-athletes, coaches, parents, and administrators navigating the disruption of NIL on high school sports and the recruiting process. With more than 60-years of experience mainstreaming new innovations in the sports, the Eccker Sports NIL Playbook and Resource Hub is designed to help educators (athletic directors and coaches) manage the complexities of NIL and allow student-athletes to develop the most effective strategies to maximize their financial opportunities with NIL.

About Florida High School 7v7 Association

Florida High School 7v7 Association is a member driven organization, run by high school football coaches to serve high school football coaches in the offering of the sport of 7v7 football & 5v5 Lineman Challenge in the State of Florida. The Association believes that sportsmanship and fair play will foster a positive future for the sports of interscholastic 7v7 football and 5v5 Lineman Challenge and for the student athletes who participate in it.

