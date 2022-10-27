SPATIAL COMPUTING EXPERT RICHARD BAILEY JOINS QUINTAR’S EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING

Quintar, the official mobile augmented reality developer of the PGA TOUR, uses groundbreaking technology to activate AR experiences in large venues.

Richard Bailey’s Expertise in Developing Successful AR Products Brings New Capabilities to Quintar’s Q.Reality Platform

Most AR is designed to be in the immediate body space. Quintar is able to activate large venues like no one else has before. It’s a really exciting opportunity that we can continue to build around.” — Richard Bailey

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Bailey, an avid technologist with a deep expertise in spatial computing and platform development, has joined the experienced leadership team at Quintar as Vice President of Engineering.

Quintar, an augmented reality platform company, is changing the way people participate with live events by developing and delivering highly engaging in-game AR experiences to sports fans in arenas and large venues as well as fans at home. Bailey will lead the engineering team overseeing the team growth, system architecture, technology development and deployment of technology associated with the product. He will report to co-founder and CEO Dr. Sankar Jayaram.

“Richard has got a deep technical background and experience in augmented reality that immediately expands our capabilities,” Jayaram said. “He helps get our engineering team ready for growth. He will be leading the productization of our technology so that we can scale, and he brings knowledge in augmented reality to help us solve difficult technological problems. He has worked with some of our other team members in the past and so he fits right in. We’re really lucky to have him.”

Bailey arrives at Quintar after leading engineering teams at companies such as Amazon, Zenith, Microsoft, Magic Leap, DAQRI and Niantic. For the last two years, he served as senior director at Niantic, where he led and grew the team to develop the Lightship ARDK for public launch at AWE in November 2021. Niantic won Best-In-Show AR at AWE November 2021. Prior to Niantic, he spent three years with Magic Leap, first as director of application development and then as senior director of software. During his tenure, he formed and led the development team to build and ship the first generation of applications for Magic Leap, including Avatar Chat, Media Gallery, Mobile Companion and Contacts. Later he led the creation of initial prototypes that became a product priority called C3 to enable Collaboration, Communication and Copresence. From 2015-16, Bailey served as director of engineering at DAQRI, leading a 40-person team for all software engineering on the DAQRI Smart Helmet, as well as the business development technical execution team, which included the helmet prototyping lab, solutions architects, solution applications engineering and sales technical support. The team delivered more than 15 customer engagements in nine months.

“What Quintar is doing to activate large spaces with augmented reality is really groundbreaking,” Bailey said. “Most AR is designed to be in the immediate body space, around the body in a room or with a group of people in a room. The generic technology for augmenting things within 15 or 20 feet doesn’t work at a scale of 100 yards. It is important because, as humans, we spend a lot of time in these giant venues for music or sporting events. As augmented reality comes into the mainstream, these large venues are going to become like dead zones without the power of Quintar’s technology. You might be able to play with your virtual pets at your feet, but you can’t watch a ball flying overhead because augmenting these large scale activities aren’t viable with technologies being used today. Quintar is able to activate these large venues like no one else has before. It’s a really exciting opportunity that we can continue to build around.”

The Silicon Valley-based company is the Official Mobile Augmented Reality Developer of the PGA TOUR, having delivered the TOUR’s 2022 AR experience at the WM Phoenix Open, THE PLAYERS Championship, Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Travelers Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship and, most recently, the Presidents Cup.

In May, Quintar and AT&T also announced a collaborative partnership to develop AR experiences for fans across a variety of live sporting events. The AR activations will run on AT&T’s 5G network, which is currently installed in more than 40 venues.

About Quintar

Quintar, a Silicon Valley-based company, is expanding the boundaries of augmented reality by providing pioneering tech and tools for content owners who want to build awe-inspiring multilayered worlds, beginning with sports entertainment. Their first-of-its-kind platform, called Q.reality, is device agnostic and designed to deliver relevant, data-driven interactive experiences to fans no matter where they are. Quintar has assembled a leadership team that brings decades of experience building and leading successful sports technology and media companies, including Sportvision, VOKE, Turner Sports, NBA Digital, Intel Sports, Amazon, Niantic, Magic Leap.

