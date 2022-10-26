ECCKER SPORTS AND TEXAS HS FOOTBALL PARTNER TO PROVIDE NIL RESOURCES AND SERVICES FOR PARENTS AND STUDENT-ATHLETES

Eccker Sports is an information platform serving high school student-athletes, coaches, parents, and administrators Users of TexasHSFootball.com can access the Eccker Sports NIL Playbook by clicking on banner ads on the website

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccker Sports, an information company for high school sports, has entered a partnership with Texas HS Football, a growing multimedia platform dedicated to Texas High School football, to provide educational services and resources for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to parents and student-athletes visiting TexasHSFootball.com.

NIL has ushered in the most extensive disruption to amateur athletics in a generation and the industry is trying to keep up. With a lack of unified regulations, NIL has become a centerpiece to collegiate recruiting and has quickly thrown high school athletics into unfamiliar territory. Lack of education and resources has been cited by many, including the NFL Players Association, as a primary reason high school student-athletes and their families are vulnerable in the current environment. Eccker Sports and Texas HS Football are looking to change that.

"With the emergence of the NIL phenomenon on athletics, our concern here at Texas HS Football has been for our audience to have a trusted source to navigate this ever changing “pay-for-play” marketplace,” Texas HS Football President & CEO David Phillips said. “In meeting with the executives at Eccker Sports, it became apparent that this company is meeting the challenge of providing the resources and the know-how to educate and support the Texas High School Football players that we showcase each week here at TexasHSFooball.com. Therefore, we are proud to announce our partnership with Eccker Sports as our exclusive NIL sponsor."

“Texas HS Football is a rapidly growing brand that is working on becoming a staple for high school football coverage in Texas,” Eccker Sports COO and co-Founder Tim Prukop said “We too are a growing brand that is providing high school coaches, student-athletes and families with the resources to create the most effective and rewarding NIL strategies. We have a lot of similarities and are eager to launch this partnership and provide TexasHSFootball.com’s growing user base access to our comprehensive NIL educational services. It’s a win-win relationship for everyone.”

Eccker Sports’ comprehensive service starts with a video curriculum of six module courses online that will educate users on the history of NIL, key terms and concepts, and best practices. Additionally, the Eccker Sports resource hub has the most detailed library of NIL information for the high school market, including articles, state laws, abstracts, summaries, bylaws, interpretations, as well as college and universities policies and procedures. Coach Assist offers high school junior college coaches NIL presentation templates, one pagers and other tools to help them educate their communities. Finally, the company is building a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build and execute an effective NIL plan.

About Eccker Sports

Eccker Sports is an information platform serving student-athletes, coaches, parents, and administrators navigating the disruption of NIL contracts coming to high school sports. They bring 60-plus years of experience mainstreaming new innovations in sports to help high schools guide, inform and protect their student-athletes on their NIL journeys. Their goal is to help schools create successful programs for their students rather than to represent any individual student in the NIL marketplace.

