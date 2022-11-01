OCLS TO INTEGRATE WITH LENDINGPAD

The modern LOS to increase efficiency

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Coast Lender Services has partnered with LendingPad, a web-based, end-to-end innovative loan origination system. Providing solutions spanning the entire lending process, LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a Member of the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award.

This partnership facilitates use of OCLS’s support of all transactions with accurate, instant, and automated pricing, including ‘one-click’ ordering for; refinances, purchases, reverse mortgages, HELOCs, and stand alone seconds. Both platforms are focused on cutting down on manual processes, and continuously introducing innovative technology that will enable growth in the lending industry regardless of market conditions.

Orange Coast Lender Services and LendingPad are strategically sized to remain nimble to eliminate costly inefficiencies for all mutual clients and provide you with the best services available; customizable to suit your specific needs. Leading the way in providing exceptional service to clients and positive experiences to their customers by creating a seamless real estate transaction.

About Orange Coast Lender Services

Orange Coast Lender Services provides end-to-end Title & Settlement Services, with a single point of contact and servicing all 50 states. OCLS has been a key partner to some of the largest Banks, Credit Unions and Mortgage Companies in the US for over 20 years. We underwrite title and offer ‘Instant Title’ in 34 states and growing; partnering with the largest underwriters in the country in the other states. We offer extended hours to match your schedule, including Saturdays at month-end. We measure and manage all of the significant touchpoints of your SLA’s during the life of your deals. Every month, we report back to you with a Scorecard showing how we performed compared to our Service Level Agreement.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.

Technology and our team of committed employees make a difference.