Sergeant Laboratories Announces Rebrand with Launch of New Website

Sergeant Laboratories is excited to announce brand transformation.

ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergeant Laboratories, creator of AristotleInsight and AristotleK12 (formerly known as AristotleInsight::K12), has completed an extensive rebranding effort. At the heart of this rebranding is the introduction of a new company website and logo.

Sergeant Laboratories debuted the rebranding efforts at the California IT in Education Conference (CITE) on November 29th. The company’s new website, www.sgtlabs.com takes a clean, modern approach to providing in-depth information related to Sergeant Laboratories’ two products, AristotleInsight and AristotleK12.

“Throughout the rebranding process, we felt it was important to build from our past to create something great for our future,” said Eric Anderholm, CEO of Sergeant Laboratories, adding, “So you’ll see that reflected in our logo. We have maintained the design integrity of the original while putting a modern spin on it.”

Over the past 25 years, Sergeant Laboratories has cemented itself as an industry leader, most well-known for its responsive Support Team. “We are excited to usher in the next generation of our brand. This is a major milestone for the company and the evolution of our business” says Eric Anderholm, continuing, “While our appearance may be changing, we will continue to provide intuitive technology and industry-leading customer support.”

About Sergeant Laboratories:
As the creator of two different products, AristotleK12 and AristotleInsight, Sergeant Laboratories address the needs of tomorrow by enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. AristotleK12 is a unified platform for educational device management, making the life of IT professionals easier. While AristotleInsight is a cybersecurity software that provides organizations with continuous visibility from the inside out. To learn more, please visit us at sgtlabs.com

