Modl3d is Leading the Development of Canine Medical Simulators for the Treatment of Military and Law Enforcement K9’s
Our simulator will allow canine handlers and veterinarians multiple opportunities to practice using MARCHE protocols to save their wounded K9. Modl3d, the veterinary technology company, is developing canine medical simulators to make "practice makes perfect" for the treatment of ballistic injuries to military working dogs (MWD) and law enforcement K9's.
— Richard Doerer, Founder, Modl3d
"Ballistic injuries and bomb blasts are a major cause of injuries to MWD", says Dr. Janice Baker, Veterinary Tactical Group. “Veterinarians deploying in support of military working dogs in a combat zone may not have ever treated a dog with gunshot wound or other serious injury even once before deployment. But they really need to be prepared to manage these cases before this, and that means having a thorough understanding of internal injuries that are most likely to be present based on mechanism of injury and what external wounds they see on the dog. Our ballistic simulator model allows the user to replicate these internal injury patterns, based on actual case data, in a predictable way that can be valuable for training."
Modl3D is spearheading the development of multiple engineered simulators based on computerized tomography (CT) of a Belgian Malinois and a Labrador Retriever in partnership with the Veterinary Tactical Group. The anatomy from the CT is segmented and then 3d printed. “Our tracheotomy simulator will allow canine handlers and veterinarians multiple opportunities to practice using MARCHE protocols (massive hemorrhage, airway management, respiration, circulation/shock), head injury, everything else) to save their wounded K9. Often these learning only happen on the battlefield where there is no time to learn by practice." said Richard Doerer
Modl3d encourages veterinarians and other interested parties who want more information about the development of the canine simulators to contact richard.doerer@modl3d.com or call 734-719-0236.
About Modl3d, LLC:
Modl3d, headquartered in Lima Township between Dexter and Chelsea, MI, creates canine medical simulators for surgical and educational purposes. Modl3d works directly with veterinarians to develop simulators using an iterative design process with constant input from the veterinarians. Our staff includes engineers, modelmakers, artists and veterinarians.
For more information, visit https://modl3d.com/ or contact Director of Technology Richard Doerer at 734-719-0236
Richard Doerer
Modl3d
+1 734-719-0236
email us here