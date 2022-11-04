Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,180 in the last 365 days.

Modl3d is Leading the Development of Canine Medical Simulators for the Treatment of Military and Law Enforcement K9’s

Richard Doerer; Modl3d, Sgt. Dave Yount, Jameson, Dr. Ioana Sonea; MSU, Dr. Janice Baker; Veterinary Tactical Group

Richard Doerer; Modl3d, Sgt. Dave Yount, Jameson, Dr. Ioana Sonea; MSU, Dr. Janice Baker; Veterinary Tactical Group

Canine Medical Simulators Developed to treat ballistic injuries to Military and Law Enforcement K9’s by Modl3d.

Our simulator will allow canine handlers and veterinarians multiple opportunities to practice using MARCHE protocols to save their wounded K9.”
— Richard Doerer, Founder, Modl3d
CHELSEA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modl3d, the veterinary technology company, is developing canine medical simulators to make “practice makes perfect” for the treatment of ballistic injuries to military working dogs (MWD) and law enforcement K9’s.

"Ballistic injuries and bomb blasts are a major cause of injuries to MWD", says Dr. Janice Baker, Veterinary Tactical Group. “Veterinarians deploying in support of military working dogs in a combat zone may not have ever treated a dog with gunshot wound or other serious injury even once before deployment. But they really need to be prepared to manage these cases before this, and that means having a thorough understanding of internal injuries that are most likely to be present based on mechanism of injury and what external wounds they see on the dog. Our ballistic simulator model allows the user to replicate these internal injury patterns, based on actual case data, in a predictable way that can be valuable for training."

Modl3D is spearheading the development of multiple engineered simulators based on computerized tomography (CT) of a Belgian Malinois and a Labrador Retriever in partnership with the Veterinary Tactical Group. The anatomy from the CT is segmented and then 3d printed. “Our tracheotomy simulator will allow canine handlers and veterinarians multiple opportunities to practice using MARCHE protocols (massive hemorrhage, airway management, respiration, circulation/shock), head injury, everything else) to save their wounded K9. Often these learning only happen on the battlefield where there is no time to learn by practice." said Richard Doerer

Modl3d encourages veterinarians and other interested parties who want more information about the development of the canine simulators to contact richard.doerer@modl3d.com or call 734-719-0236.

About Modl3d, LLC:
Modl3d, headquartered in Lima Township between Dexter and Chelsea, MI, creates canine medical simulators for surgical and educational purposes. Modl3d works directly with veterinarians to develop simulators using an iterative design process with constant input from the veterinarians. Our staff includes engineers, modelmakers, artists and veterinarians.

For more information, visit https://modl3d.com/ or contact Director of Technology Richard Doerer at 734-719-0236

Richard Doerer
Modl3d
+1 734-719-0236
email us here

You just read:

Modl3d is Leading the Development of Canine Medical Simulators for the Treatment of Military and Law Enforcement K9’s

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.