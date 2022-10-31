Senator Blackburn Visits TN Manufacturer of Warhead and Missile Components
Blackburn recognizes the role of manufacturing in economic success and growth for Tennessee.
Precision Machining in Chattanooga helps manufacture critical components to help our military protect and defend our country. We appreciate the good work and we must keep manufacturing America!”CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Chattanooga to tour a facility for Precision Machining Services, Inc. PMSi is a provider of complex, precision machined parts and assemblies as well as engineering services for aerospace and defense, medical and other commercial industrial markets. The company handles complex machining for both high-rate production, low-rate prototyping and R&D activities. (photo attached)
— U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn
“Precision Machining in Chattanooga helps manufacture critical components to help our military protect and defend our country,” shared Senator Blackburn, “We appreciate the good work and we must keep manufacturing America!” (link to video statement)
PMSi started in a two-car garage in Red Bank, TN in 1988 with a $10,000 loan. The guiding belief that launched the company is that if items were built with high quality, the first time, then customers would continue to come back for their manufacturing needs. This approach has kept the company successfully manufacturing in TN for 30 years as well as partnering with 85 local companies as suppliers.
As part of the Senator’s visit, PMSi gifted her with a plaque machined in the plant. The wood frame for the plaque was also created by a PMSi team member. (photo attached)
“PMSI was fortunate to have Sen. Blackburn visit our facility and learn more about what is being produced in TN,” stated Mark Withrow, CEO PMSi. “We are proud to deliver quality components that are used to protect the warfighter and our allies.”
PMSi has continued to invest in machinery and technology to grow its capabilities and ensure the same quality product it has delivered since 1992. It currently employs 50 with a history of 185 jobs created in the state. Products machined in TN include components for the PAC3-MSE, GMLRS, AMRAAM, ATACMS systems for the military, missile ground support equipment, unmanned aircraft and space/satellite programs.
About PMSi: PMSi is a provider of complex, precisioned machined parts and assemblies as well as engineering services for aerospace and defense, medical and other commercial industrial markets. The company handles manufacturing for both high-rate production, low-rate prototyping and R&D activities. www.precisionmachiningservices.com
Photo 1 – Senator Marsha Blackburn receives plaque machined at PMSi
Photo 2 – l-r Andrew Chavez, Andy Woodruff, Josh Moffett, Mark Withrow, Senator Blackburn, Stephen Johnson, Ren Lett, Sean Davidson
