Darren Dzienciol’s Annual CARN*EVIL Halloween Party hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio in Bel Air, CA Saturday October 29th
Alessandra Ambrosio and Darren Dzienciol host their annual CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in Bel Air Presented by geojam and Celosa Rosé Tequila
Presented by geojam and Celosa Rosé Tequila, with Moonpay cuisine, featuring surprise performances held by Chris Brown and Tyga
CARN*EVIL is an incredible night to escape reality into our fun and sexy circus we have created for an unhinged, memorable Halloween evening. This is truly my favorite night of the year.”BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity and notable VIP guests that joined Darren Dzienciol and Alessandra Ambrosio at the extravagant Circus-themed Halloween party which featured a lavish circus tent, live snake charmers, stilt walkers and carnival performers included Robin Thicke with wife April Love Geary, John Mayer, Becky G., Simon Rex, Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan, Ryan Phillippe, Zach Braff, Chace Crawford, David Dobrik, Josie Canseco, Shanina Shaik, Violet Benson, Erica Pelosini, Larsa Pippen, James Charles, James Goldstein, Ryan Rottman, Frankie Delgado, Ella Balinska, Neels Visser, Delilah Belle, Madison Grace, Shea Marie, Nicolai Marciano, Matt Nordgren, Adison Justis, Kellie Stewart, Drew Kirsch, Kara Del Toro, Kara Toro, Amelia Kearney, Chloe Leonik, Kellie Stewart, Cindy Prado, Sophie Stray, Sinclair Slazinski, Katherine Motes, Ashley Haas, Natalie Noel, Alexis and Taylor Frasca, Briana Cirillo, Jessica Belkin, Jennifer Delgado, Sophia Del Rio, Tatiana Franco, Jaclyn Breen, Holly Scarfoni, Madeline Magruder, Balthazar Moreno, Cheyenne Barel, Genelle Seldon, Veronika Dash, Kristina Kane, Calyee Trent, Jonah Johnson, and Alessandra’s boyfriend Richard Lee.
"CARN*EVIL is a give back to our friends, an incredible night to escape reality into our fun and sexy circus we have created for an unhinged, memorable Halloween evening. This is truly my favorite night of the year." - Creator Darren Dzienciol
"I have been hosting this event with Darren for many years now, and CARN*EVIL is definitely THE best party in town. Halloween is always a fantastic night full of amazing costumes and excitement. Who doesn't love to dress up!?" - Event Host, Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio
CARN*EVIL attendees enjoyed cocktails by Celosa Rosé Tequila, snacked on delicious burgers from Butter Bun, carnival snacks such as churros and candy, and kept hydrated with Path Water. Event production by NVE Experiential Agency and Event PR by The Influence.
