Intetics Employees Became Finalists in 8 Individual & Team Categories of the GSA Professional Awards 2022
The Global Sourcing Association announced the 2022 Professional Awards finalists. The Intetics team was shortlisted in eight award categories.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GSA Professional Awards are a distinct set of accolades recognizing talent in outsourcing, insourcing, global business services, and automation, showcasing individuals and function teams who make a big difference but remain primarily unsung in the broader context of the global sourcing industry.
To align with the new virtual world, this year, GSA introduced pre-recorded videos as the way to submit for GSA Professional Awards. This extraordinary approach drove enthusiasm and personality into the submissions.
For the first time in history, the Intetics team created compelling video submissions for several individual and team award categories and was selected as finalists in all the applied nominations. Here is the complete list of the Intetics team's outstanding achievements:
Individual Categories:
– Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director — Manager of the Year
– Alexey Velesnitsky, CTO — Manager of the Year
– Sergey Terekhov, Director Quality Assurance — Digital Champion of the Year
– Sergey Dudal, Project Manager & Cloud CoE Leader — Digital Champion of the Year
Team Categories:
– Intetics HR Department, submitted by Lidiya Kubrina, Human Resources Director — Skills Development Team of the Year
– Intetics with Desk-Net Team, submitted by Andrey Svistun, Project Manager — Governance Team of the Year
– Intetics with Desk-Net Team, submitted by Andrey Svistun — Software Development Team of the Year
– The video submission of Sergey Terekhov for Digital Champion was shortlisted by the judges for the Entrepreneurial Team of the Year
“It is fantastic to see so many examples of such excellent teamwork and partnering from companies all around the world. The GSA Professional Awards are celebrating their 10th year and were set up to recognize the individuals and teams that deliver the vital programs of work across the technology and business services industry. It is clear that despite the widely reported global talent crisis, our industry is full of top talent and is pushing the boundaries in both buying and managing, as well as delivering innovative, value-rich programs that are transforming operations and services for companies all around the world. Congratulations to all those shortlisted.”
– Kerry Hallard, CEO of the GSA
Winners of the awards and the GSA A-list will be announced on Tuesday, November 22, at the GSA Professional Awards Celebration, following the GSA Strategic Sourcing Symposium.
Irina Dubovik, Intetics Digital Marketing Director, Mentor, and Advisor with 7+ years of expertise in startup scale-up, will attend the live ceremony in London. It's a great chance to schedule a meeting and discuss ideas or challenges in digital product design, custom software development, MPVs, and team formation at every project stage.
The official press release with the full shortlist is available on the GSA UK website.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.
Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.
Irina Dubovik
Intetics Inc.
+1 239-217-4907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other